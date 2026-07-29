6 Takeaways From Michigan’s Senate Debate Between Abdul El-Sayed and Haley Stevens

A week before Michigan’s primary contest for Senate, the two Democrats seeking the nomination spent much of their final debate hitting out at each other over campaign finance and who would focus more on helping their state.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive former public health official, repeatedly accused Representative Haley Stevens, a moderate, of being a tool of corporate interests. She declared that he would use the Senate as a steppingstone to political celebrity and would not put the needs of their state first.

Their ideological and stylistic divide, starkly illuminated in the debate on Monday and in the final weeks of the campaign, is as broad as any in a major primary campaign this year. The Michigan seat is seen as crucial in the race for Senate control. The winner of the Democratic primary will face former Representative Mike Rogers, a Republican, in the general election in a race to succeed Senator Gary Peters, a Democrat who is retiring.

On Monday, the candidates’ divergent visions presented Michigan Democrats with a stark choice: Do they want a senator who will work with Democratic leaders in Washington and occupy a middle lane? Or one who will push for progressive causes like “Medicare for all” and ending U.S. aid to Israel?