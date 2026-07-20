Serena Williams Had a Blunt Response to Cosmetic Surgery and Skin-Bleaching Rumors

Though her Wimbledon 2026 stint was short-lived, it cannot be denied that Serena Williams is tennis royalty. Although the former World No. 1 earned numerous accolades throughout her career, she has also faced rumors of cosmetic surgery and skin bleaching. But instead of being affected by the rumors, she had dismissed them with a pointed social media response.

It was the year 2024 when speculation surrounding Williams’ appearance intensified. She was rumored to have undergone rhinoplasty and cosmetic procedures for skin lightening and cheekbone implants.

Serena Williams Battled Cosmetic Surgery Rumors In 2024

She was speculated to have bleached her skin to sport a “lighter” tone. If this was not enough, rumor mills were also abuzz that the 23-time Grand Slam women’s singles title winner had resorted to weight loss medicines or Ozempic to lose weight, especially after giving birth to her daughter Adira River Ohanian in August 2023.

However, Serena Williams chose to shut down the speculation through some sassy social media posts. She took to her Instagram account to share a post on August 21, 2024, where she looked stunning in a peach-colored low-cut top that she paired with an electric blue denim jacket and pants. She wore her hair down with dewy makeup.

Serena Williams Slammed The Haters In A Savage Manner

But it was her caption for the post that commanded attention and became a talking point amongst fans. Williams captioned the post, “100% real … forehead to toe … lol.” Inevitably, this was her response to the ongoing speculation around her altering her physical attributes.

According to an earlier report by E! News, later, in December of that same year, she also decided to put an end to her skin bleaching speculations. In a December 2, 2024, Instagram Live, the 73 WTA Tour-Level singles title winner slammed her naysayers and said, “For you haters out there, I do not bleach my skin.”

She could be seen applying makeup while slamming the rumor mongers. She also explained that her skin tone was probably fluctuating due to the sunlight. On this, the mother of two said, “There is a thing called sunlight, and in that sunlight, you get different colors.”

In the same Instagram live, she also clarified that she was wearing stage makeup at her daughter’s play, which had reportedly paved the way for some speculations of her trying to bleach or lighten her skin.

Emphasizing her identity, Serena Williams proudly declared herself to be a Black woman. The tennis legend stated, “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, she bleached her skin.’ I’m a dark, Black woman, and I love who I am, and I love how I look.”

Apart from this, the Career Golden Slam winner also said that skin bleaching was not for her, but that she does not judge anyone who does the same.

On this, she said, “If people do it, that’s their thing, and they have every opportunity and they should. I don’t judge, but you guys do. That’s what this world is about, and I stay in my lane—the non-judgy one and I keep it. But no, I actually don’t bleach my skin, so can we just kinda clear that up?”

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Morning Honey Staff is a writer at Morning Honey