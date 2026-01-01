Sky Brown Knows Exactly Who She Is

Welcome to Cosmo Sports, our series where we get unprecedented, all-day access to some of the most influential names in collegiate and professional women’s athletics. We capture a full day in their lives to give you a deeper sense of who they are, not just what they do.

Keeping up with Sky Brown is not for the weak. Trust me,

I’ve tried. I flew 3,000 miles from New York City to Southern California to spend the day with her in her elements: sunny 75-degree weather, edgy skate parks, and sandy beaches with reckless waves.

Lindsay Ellary

Unfortunately, unforeseen circumstances canceled our hangout. But a week later, I was on a Zoom call at midnight, sipping a Red Bull while she called in from Bali—a quick getaway to celebrate her recent 18th birthday. “I’ve been on the road nonstop,” she tells me from her luxurious villa washed in ocean-blue paint. “I was home for literally one day over the last three months.”

That’s not an exaggeration. In May, the two-sport athlete surfed the Stab High in Virginia Beach. Then in early June, Sky went straight to Rome to compete in the first LA28 qualifier of the season, where she brought home a silver medal. Later in June, she came back to the States for X Games Sacramento and earned second place in her event. Earlier this month, she left the country again and traveled to Japan for X Games Chiba; she won gold in park skateboarding. This weekend, Sky will compete in X Games New Orleans for the championship. And after that, she’ll head to Huntington Beach, California, for the US Open surfing competition. “I just got a wildcard for that,” she says with a smile.

So, yes, a lavish trip to usher in legal adulthood is just what she needs right now.

Lindsay Ellary Lindsay Ellary

And sure, all of that sounds like—and is—a lot, but it’s become routine for the skateboarder and surfer. At just 13, Sky, who is British Japanese, represented Great Britain in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won bronze—her first-ever Olympic medal—in the women’s park skateboarding event. Four years later at the Paris Olympic Games, she returned to the podium, adding another bronze medal to her collection. And earlier this year in March, Sky secured her second skateboarding world championship in São Paulo, Brazil.

Lindsay Ellary Bikini top Tropic of C, pants Free People, shoes and socks stylist’s own, necklace Sky’s own. Lindsay Ellary

While her accolades are undeniably impressive, it’s the bigger purpose that drives her that’s most remarkable. “I’ve always shared videos [on social media] to tell a story and hopefully inspire people, especially girls,” she says. “Growing up with so many eyes on me, I always knew why I was doing it.”

Lindsay Ellary

And more than that, it’s her ability to never let any of this make her lose sight of herself. “Skating and surfing are only one part of my life,” she says. “They’ve never defined who I am.”

It’s this sense of self, unique lived experience, and wisdom that make Sky—who was born in Miyazaki, Japan, and grew up between there, Great Britain, and California—feel well beyond her years. Still, she’s the epitome of an 18-year-old girl: stacks of charm bracelets nearly go to her elbows, a zip-up jacket hangs off her shoulders, and turquoise and silver rings crowd nearly every finger. She casually brings up TikTok and Love Island and bites at the edge of a perfect acrylic nail when she’s unsure of an answer.

When you’ve been in the spotlight for as long as Sky has, growing up fast comes with the territory. But it’s also given her an uncanny knowledge of exactly who she is.

Lindsay Ellary Lindsay Ellary Bikini from Shop Sosko, necklace, earrings, and bracelet Pandora.

You just turned 18—happy belated! That’s such a transitional age. How are you feeling about officially being a legal adult? Is there anything you’re looking forward to?

I’ve always had a young heart, so I don’t spend much time thinking about being an adult. I want to get my driver’s license and become a little more independent so my parents don’t have to drive me everywhere. I’m really close with my family, so growing up is mostly about learning to do more things on my own. Now I’m signing my own paperwork and handling more responsibilities instead of needing my parents’ permission for everything. That’s exciting, but it’s also a little scary. It does make me a little sad. It’s emotional realizing you don’t need your parents in quite the same way anymore.

Are you really close with your family?

I’m so close with my family, especially my dad. He’s my coach, too, so we’ve always done everything together. Even though I can do more on my own now, I’m still going to make him come with me whenever I can.

Lindsay Ellary

How has he been integral in your athletic career?

I started doing social media when I was really young, but I didn’t think much of it. I’d ask my dad to film me skating, he’d post the videos, and they’d go viral. I grew up in a small town where life felt completely normal. I knew everyone, went to school there, and never really felt like I was in the public eye. I probably didn’t really realize people recognized me until I moved to America and started competing internationally when I was around 8 or 10.

Tell me more about growing up in Miyazaki. What was it like being multi-ethnic there?

I was aware from a young age that I was the only mixed kid. And then moving to America made me notice those differences even more. I was born and raised in Japan, went to school there, and spent most of my childhood there, so I definitely feel more Japanese than British. But my British side comes out every now and then, too. It’s funny because I can see both my mom and my dad in who I am.

Lindsay Ellary Top Justin Gonzalez, shorts Madibu Swim.

That’s so interesting, especially because you represent Great Britain at the Olympic level. How did you come to that decision?

Skateboarding was something I loved because it was part of my everyday life, but once I started doing competitions, I completely fell in love with them. I kept begging my parents to let me compete internationally. We spoke with both federations—Japan had a much stricter system with structured training schedules, while Great Britain was incredibly relaxed; they told us I could stop whenever I wanted and that there wouldn’t be pressure. That made a huge difference for my parents—they wanted skateboarding to stay something I loved, not something that felt forced. That’s ultimately why we chose Great Britain.

What did having to choose one over the other feel like?

In some ways, I did feel like I was letting my Japanese side down, but we made the decision together as a family. For me, Great Britain was the best fit because it allowed me to keep enjoying skateboarding without pressure. That’s what mattered most. I’ve always been grateful to have both cultures. It’s something that’s really special to me, and I’ve always been proud of it.

Lindsay Ellary Lindsay Ellary

How do you protect your love for skating in the midst of so much pressure?

My dad always says something to me before I compete. Right before my last Olympic run, he told me, “No medal will ever define you.” That really stayed with me. Of course, winning a medal is amazing, but it’s not who I am. I know I’m so much more than that. I always go into competitions believing I have everything to gain and nothing to lose. That mindset lets me enjoy skating instead of putting too much pressure on myself.

You seem really good at maintaining balance between being a two-sport athlete and having a full life outside of those. How did you cultivate that?

I’ve never felt like I was only a skateboarder, a surfer, or an athlete. Growing up, I went to school and spent time with my friends, and I’ve always been a girlie girl. I like doing my makeup before I go skating. I love getting my nails done, shopping with my friends, and spending time with them. My family has kept me really grounded. I’ve always known who I am. Skating and surfing are only one part of my life; they’ve never defined who I am.

Lindsay Ellary

I love that you do your makeup before skating! What else is in your pre-competition beauty routine?

I always get my nails done before a competition. I always wear jewelry, too. Everyone’s always like, “Why are you wearing so much?” but I feel like it completes my outfit. I take my fashion really seriously. I’ll think about what I’m going to wear a month before a competition. I’ll buy my top early and plan every outfit for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals. I don’t think many skaters do that, but for me, it’s part of expressing myself. The way I dress, my jewelry, my hair—it’s all part of who I am.

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Lindsay Ellary Bikini top Araks, swim trunks stylist’s own. Lindsay Ellary

That self-expression is so important. What was it like for you as a young girl navigating the skating world since it’s historically a male-dominated space?

In my hometown, I grew up skating almost exclusively with and against boys, so I always felt like I had to prove myself. That never intimidated me though; it motivated me. I wanted to show them what I could do and prove that I belonged there.

I noticed that so many girls wanted to play sports but were too intimidated to join the boys. I remember thinking from a really young age, Something has to change. It didn’t seem fair that boys got to have all the fun while girls held themselves back because they felt they didn’t belong. Girls shouldn’t feel scared to take up space.

I couldn’t agree more. Switching gears a little, tell me about what you like to do in your free time. What has your attention within pop culture and social media right now?

Right now, I’m watching Love Island. Outside of that, I try not to doomscroll too much because I need my sleep.

I’ve always known who I am.

—Sky Brown

Lindsay Ellary

Were you happy with the Love Island finale?

Very happy! It couldn’t have gone better. But I was not happy about Sincere and Melanie. Not at all. I was so mad. Sincere does not deserve Melanie. She’s too good for that. But hopefully, she watches it back and realizes that he was playing.

What’s dating like for you while balancing two sports?

I love love. Growing up, I definitely had a lot of crushes, especially within my sports. Back then, I was really excited by the idea of being in a relationship. But now that I’m older, I’ve realized I don’t want a boyfriend right now. I want to focus on myself, get to LA 2028, and be the best I can be. Traveling has definitely made relationships harder, too. Sometimes you just can’t see someone as much as they’d like, especially if they live across the country. Hopefully one day, I’ll find someone I can really invest my time in.

Lindsay Ellary Lindsay Ellary

Do you want a partner who also skates and surfs?

When I was younger, I thought it would be so cool to date someone I could skate with. My dad would always joke, “You’re skating really well today,” whenever my crush was around. It would be nice if someone skated or surfed, but it doesn’t have to be that. I definitely need someone athletic, someone who’s passionate about doing something. That’s important to me.

I feel that. Okay, now it’s time for our classic Cosmo Sports rapid-fire questions: Blue Crush or Soul Surfer?

Blue Crush. Bethany Hamilton is one of my idols, but I grew up watching Blue Crush. I even got to meet Michelle Rodriguez at a Red Bull event and she was the coolest person ever.

Lindsay Ellary Top from Wild West Social House, pants from Reformation Vintage, sneakers and socks Nike, hat Redbull, earrings Yeah It’s Jewelry, bracelets Pandora, rings Sky’s own.

Girls shouldn’t feel scared to take up space.

—Sky Brown

Go-to post-surf fast-food order?

In-N-Out. Probably a Double-Double.

Bleached hair or sun-lightened hair?

Sun-lightened. My hair naturally gets really blonde from surfing. I only bleach the top because my natural hair is pretty dark. My colorist just matches the rest to my sun-lightened ends.

Do you use anything to protect your hair?

I probably should. My hair is really dead and damaged right now.



Lindsay Ellary

Mineral or chemical sunscreen?

Mineral. Whatever is cleaner for my skin.

What’s the most stereotypically surfer thing you do?

Probably throwing a shaka [Editor’s note: This is the “hang loose” hand sign] all the time. I can’t help it.

What’s one thing you have to do before leaving the beach or skate park?

For surfing, I need at least one wave that I’m really happy with. For skating, I need a solid line or a few tricks that feel really good. Once I have that, I’m happy.

Styled by Harper Slate. Hair and makeup by Tatiyana Elias at Celestine Agency.