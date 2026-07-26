Wyndham Clark’s girlfriend Emily Tanner battles tan lines, Kristin Cavallari’s first pitch & Sweetness tribute

I don’t want to alarm anyone and I certainly don’t want to encourage any disrespecting of summer, because I’m all in on summer every year and I have been since I was a child. You don’t give away a minute of it.

Having said that, we’re only a few days away from August. With August comes football. The Hall of Fame Game is a couple of Thursdays away (Aug. 6) with the Arizona Cardinals taking on my Carolina Panthers. It’s on after that.

We can have the best of everything for a few weeks. We can have summer and all that comes with it. We can have baseball as teams start eyeing the postseason. And we can have football before fall arrives.

I’m getting the ball rolling on the final Sunday Screencaps of July with a story about tan lines. It’s the perfect tribute to summer if you ask me.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON’T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

It’s not just any story of tan lines, it’s that of golf’s newest star, Emily Tanner. She made the most of boyfriend Wyndham Clark’s week off by doing a Q&A on Instagram where she was asked about her relationship with the golfer.

When asked how the two met, she replied, reports the NY Post, “Online/mutual friends[.] We met end of January and fell pretty fast. We’re super similar and get along so so well.”

This love and golf story isn’t without some personal sacrifice on Tanner’s part. She was asked about what the best thing about being Clark’s girlfriend on tour is, and whether she’s had “any pinch me moments.”

She replied, “One thing I didn’t know is that I too would get sock tan lines.”

She shared a picture of her feet showing the tan lines. She had no idea she would be heroically battling tan lines as the girlfriend of a golfer. It’s an aspect of standing out in the sun for days on end that many overlook.

HAILEY OSTROM IS BACK DEFENDING SUMMER AT THE LAKE ARMED WITH HER GOLF CLUB AND BIKINI

Sure, the golfers are up against the elements, but so are their significant others. Tanner, not wanting to make it all about her, added, “But on a real note, it’s just the best feeling to be there for him, cheering him on doing what he loves.”

If you’re not respecting the rest of summer after that, then there just isn’t any hope for you. For the rest of us, we’ll keep going to the pool, some will squeeze a trip to the beach in, and we’ll definitely be firing up those grills.

We’re running out the clock on summer. Best of luck to Emily Tanner as she continues to battle tan lines on tour.

“Cyclospora skinny” or “diarrhea diet”

Evidently using the Cyclospora outbreak as weight loss isn’t a good idea. Don’t take my word for it. I’m not a doctor.

But this guy is, and he’s aware that there have been some suggestions on social media to get on the diarrhea diet.

“Getting any kind of illness to purposely cause something like that is just a bad idea,” said Chandler physician and IntraCare President Dr. Andrew Carroll, reports FOX 10 Phoenix.

CYCLOSPORA OUTBREAK: IS IT STILL SAFE TO EAT AT RESTAURANTS? HERE’S WHAT TO KNOW

“Plus, cyclosporiasis can be deadly. There are folks ending up in the hospital for long periods of time.”

Still not sold? Well the doctor has more reasons not to seek out being “Cyclospora skinny.”

“With diarrhea, if you’re not able to control that part of it, you’re going to lose a lot of electrolytes, so you’re going to have problems with muscle cramps and headaches and all those sorts of things,” Carroll said.

“But dehydration, and we’re really aware of dehydration in this state, you don’t want to get to the state where your heart just can’t pump enough blood because there is no water in there.”

None of that sounds like any fun and it doesn’t sound like people are lining up trying to get on the so-called “diarrhea diet.” There are 41 states reporting more than 4,000 confirmed cases.

Meat

– Homebrew Bill sends:

SeanJo

You can’t go wrong with a plate of grilled pork chops and sweet corn with potatoes and onions. People get caught up with trying to be cute.

I’ve said it before and I’m sure I’ll say it again, you don’t have to get cute. I’m a big keep it simple guy. This is the perfect example of that.

Tonight’s meat

– Mike writes:

Wife and daughter are out, so it’s a simple double cheeseburger and a Blue Moon Extra.

Keep up the great work.

SeanJo

Another perfect example. Thanks for the support Mike and thanks for sending in your meat. You can’t go wrong with a double cheeseburger. The Blue Moon is an added bonus.

Natalya

– Gene in the Rock writes:

I think that makes her the only woman on Earth who doesn’t think there’s something wrong with her butt.

SeanJo

Thanks for reaching out Gene. She’s in rare company, that’s for sure.

For those who missed it, WWE Superstar Natalya Neidhart, aka Nattie, had this to say when asked about letting it all hang out in the WWE locker room, “why I probably was naked in the locker room, is because if you’re built in the front and stacked in the back, you may as well just let it all hang out.”

That’s sound logic to me.

##########

That is all for the final Sunday in July. Spoiler alert, if Joe hasn’t already mentioned it, there’s been another call to the bullpen.

I’ll be handling Screencaps duties Tuesday through Friday this week. I’ll see you then. Send your meat and anything else my way.

The inbox is always open, sean.joseph@outkick.com . You can also follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram and slide into the DMs over there.

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