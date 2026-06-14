Social Security COLA for 2027 may be 4.7% amid inflation: Estimate

A customer shops for produce in an H-E-B grocery store in Austin, Texas, May 11, 2026.

Consumer prices rose in May, pushing the annual inflation rate to its highest level in three years, according to new government data.

That points to a 4.7% Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for 2027, according to a new estimate from Mary Johnson, an independent Social Security and Medicare policy analyst. Last month, Johnson had forecast a 4.2% COLA for next year.

“There’s a considerable likelihood that it’s going to climb even higher than 4.7% as data continues to come in, especially on the gasoline prices,” Johnson said.

The Social Security Administration typically announces the COLA for the following year in October, and the change is based on third-quarter data.

Meanwhile, the Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan senior group, now forecasts a 3.8% COLA for 2027, down from its 3.9% May estimate. The forecast did not note a reason for the decline, and the Senior Citizens League did not respond to a request for comment.