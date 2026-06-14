Taylor Swift Enters the Songwriters Hall of Fame With Tears, Jokes and a Warning

Taylor Swift’s voice cracked repeatedly during her speech at Thursday’s Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York. And not just because she screamed for hours at the Knicks nail-biter N.B.A. finals game the night before.

In a 21-minute speech that balanced sincerity and self-deprecating humor, Swift spoke about her beginnings as a songwriter, the sacrifices her family made for her career and how artists can survive the modern music landscape.

“Now more than ever, in an industry that seems to be consumed by metrics, data, analytics and we’re all trying to predict whether something will trend or not, writers need to trust their human intuition,” Swift said. “And I think the thousands of hours I’ve spent lovingly working at this craft have taught me to really be able to identify the ideas that jump out at me and sparkle and linger, the ones that matter to me most.”

Such ideas over Swift’s career evolved into songs like “Love Story” and “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” both designated as “key” in Swift’s discography by the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Remembering the process of creating “Love Story,” Swift said the songwriter Craig Wiseman told her in a writing session that he didn’t quite grasp her concept. The singer, then a teenager, went home and finished the song on her own.