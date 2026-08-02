‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Post-Credit Scene Explainer & Implications

It looks like Tom Holland’s spoiler of yore — teasing Spider-Man in space for Avengers: Infinity War (2018) alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) cast — can take on new meaning with the post-credit scene at the end of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

There is just one short snippet after all of the credits have rolled in the movie, so be prepared to settle in all the way until the songs in the film are listed.

The bookend of the film shows Ned’s (Jacob Batalon) Spider-Man tracker app interface with a voice alerting the user to a new location for the webslinger. The mask icon that denotes Spidey’s location on a pixelated GPS map, that looks like older videogames, pinpoints the superhero somewhere in space.

The playful post-credit bit is followed by Marvel’s signature text declaring that Spider-Man will return, but not naming which title he will appear in next. Avengers: Doomsday, coming December 18, 2026, could include him if viewers consider the post-credits scene from Thunderbolts* which also teases the arrival of other superheroes in space.

Ned (Jacob Batalon) works on his Spidey Tracker in Columbia Pictures SPIDER-MAN™: BRAND NEW DAY. Photo by: Jay Maidment

That teaser hinted at the meeting of the New Avengers and The Fantastic Four after Yelena Belova’s (Florence Pugh) iPad runs a threat scan of outer space and alerts her of an unidentified craft, an extradimensional ship, entering the orbit of Earth-616. Viewers of Fantastic Four: The First Steps will recall that the film is set on Earth-828, and the spaceship in the Thunderbolts* post-credit scene looks awfully familiar, so it seems that the quartet will join forces with Avengers and New Avengers, or, jokingly, knockoff Avengerz. The projectile rotates to show its blue-backed number four emblazoned on the side.

Furthermore, one post-credit scene of Fantastic Four: The First Steps (2025) teases Dr. Victor von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) meeting Franklin, Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) and Reed Richards’ (Pedro Pascal) baby. This interaction was prefaced by “Four Years Later” in the signature Marvel post-credit text. Sue leaves the couch where she is reading to Franklin to get another book for him, and she returns to see the toddler touching an unmasked Doom’s face, but from an angle that only shows his hooded silhouette, holding the silver mask he usually dons.

Back to the Thunderbolts* post-credit scene, a dynamic similar to Captain America: Civil War (2016) could be developing because Yelena, Buckey Barnes (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ava Starr aka Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour) are lamenting how the new Captain America Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is filing for copyright of the name, Avengers vs. their squad, the New Avengers.

RELATED: Upcoming Marvel Projects And Their Release Dates From ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ To ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Such a divide won’t likely be helpful with Dr. Doom’s entrance into the MCU because certain characters in the comics decide to back him or fight against him.

Another option of interpreting the post-credit scene in Brand New Day is to see the new location as an off-world Spider-Man coming to Earth-616. Many fans have speculated that Miles Morales of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) films might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland has teased that he has a clear vision of how to pass on the baton of the arachnid-tinged hero, so we’ll just have to wait and see what that plan entails.

Holland is not currently listed in the cast of Avengers: Doomsday (2026), so it’s not clear if that will be his return, or if he could be making an appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). The ending of Spider-Man: Brand New Day raises several questions as to how Holland’s Peter Parker could get past Dr. Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) memory spell because he introduces himself to Ned in the corner shop he stops by for May’s (Marisa Tomei) flowers. They then perform their secret handshake as if Ned has not lost his memory of his best friend. MJ (Zendaya) had let slip that Spider-Man’s real name was Peter after Ned had met the masked wall-crawler, and she herself slowly came around to the idea that she used to know the superhero.

As for Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey, the telepath saves Peter’s life after he sacrifices himself for her and takes one of Frank Castle’s (Jon Bernthal) bullets in a near-fatal wound. She can be seen heading out on a bus, possibly to Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters in upstate New York to be mentored by Professor X (Patrick Stewart). All of this raises more questions about Marvel’s X-Men film in the works with director Jake Schreier and writers Joanna Calo (The Bear) and Lee Sung Jin (Beef).

RELATED: ‘X-Men’: Samara Weaving Lands Role Of Emma Frost In Upcoming Marvel Studios Pic