Sporting v Arsenal: Champions League quarter-final first leg – live | Champions League

n Subs: Virgina, Callai, Debast, Vagiannidis, Kochorashvili, Faya, Bragança, Gonçalves, Quaresma, Nel, Magnes.
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João Simões is Rui Borges’ choice to replace the suspended Morten Hjulmand – Sporting’s captain – in midfield. The 19-year-old has started eight of the 10 games his side has played the competition so far.
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Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyökeres, Trossard.
n Subs: Arrizabalaga, Ranson, Mosquera, Jesus, Martinelli, Nørgaard, Havertz, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman, Annous, Salmon.
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As expected, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Jurriën Timber are not involved due to injury. David Raya returns as goalkeeper and Ben White starts at right-back in the absence of Timber. Gabriel Magalhães, Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard all also return into the starting XI.
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Referee: Daniel Siebert (Germany)
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detailed view of David Raya’s goalkeeper gloves inside the Arsenal dressing room prior to the Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Sporting and Arsenal”,”caption”:”David Raya starts between the sticks for Arsenal after watching his side lose back-to-back matches in the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup. “,”credit”:”Photograph: Alex Pantling/UEFA/Getty Images”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1775583002000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”13.30 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1775585071000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”14.04 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1775585071000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”14.04 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”14.04″,”title”:”Team news”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 7 Apr 2026 14.16 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 7 Apr 2026 13.30 EDT”},{“id”:”69d4bac28f086bcf9a2a1b83″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
It has not been the best fortnight for Arsenal, having lost the Carabao Cup final and been knocked out of the FA Cup in back-to-back matches. They will hoping to avoid a third consecutive loss in Lisbon as they take on Sporting for their Champions League quarter-final first leg.
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Still, the Premier League is more or less secured (too early to say that?!) and Mikel Arteta’s men will back themselves in this tie as they continue their pursuit of European glory, having been the only side this season yet to suffer defeat in this competition.
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As underdogs, Sporting will hope that they can take advantage of their home form, having won their last 17 matches at at Estádio José Alvalade. Five of those wins have come in the Champions League this season, including a breathtaking 5-0 thumping in the second leg of the last 16 after needing to turnaround a 3-0 loss at Bodø/Glimt.
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Can the Portuguese giants strike first or will Arsenal seize control? Join me for the 8pm BST kick-off in Lisbon and, as always, get in touch via email if you have any thoughts, predictions, questions, complaints or concerns. Team news to follow shortly.
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Key events
Champions League preview: Our friends at WhoScored have crunched all the numbers behind the four quarter-final ties: Sporting v Arsenal, Real Madrid v Bayern, Barcelona v Atlético Madrid and PSG v Liverpool.
What do the numbers say about who will progress? Have a look below.
Team news
Sporting XI (4-2-3-1): Silva; Fresneda, Diomande, Inácio, Araújo; Simões, Morita; Catamo, Trincão, Gonçalves; Suárez.
Subs: Virgina, Callai, Debast, Vagiannidis, Kochorashvili, Faya, Bragança, Gonçalves, Quaresma, Nel, Magnes.
João Simões is Rui Borges’ choice to replace the suspended Morten Hjulmand – Sporting’s captain – in midfield. The 19-year-old has started eight of the 10 games his side has played the competition so far.
Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyökeres, Trossard.
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Ranson, Mosquera, Jesus, Martinelli, Nørgaard, Havertz, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman, Annous, Salmon.
As expected, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Jurriën Timber are not involved due to injury. David Raya returns as goalkeeper and Ben White starts at right-back in the absence of Timber. Gabriel Magalhães, Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard all also return into the starting XI.
Referee: Daniel Siebert (Germany)
Sporting: This may be dubbed the unofficial Viktor Gyökeres derby and it remains to be seen how much impact the Swede will have as he returns to his former stomping ground.
However, Sporting fans have a new, shiny striker to boast about in Luis Suárez (no, not that one) of Colombia. Where Gyökeres stood out for physical power – bullying defenders, dominating duels and attacking space behind the backline – Suárez operates differently. He is far more involved in the buildup, dictating movements in the final third. He has superior technique to Gyökeres, even if he is slightly less lethal. With 33 goals in 42 appearances, the 28-year-old has quickly made supporters forget his predecessor and tops the league’s scoring chart.
Read more from Miguel Dantas below.
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta has insisted that his side will not panic after losing successive games for the first time this season but admitted that they must rediscover their identity to get their campaign back on track.
The Premier League leaders saw their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple crumble with defeats by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final and the Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup.
Asked whether he was concerned about his side’s ability to cope with pressure situations, Arteta said:
No. I think when you have the opportunity that we have, that has to be taken through excitement, through preparing yourself in the best possible way, focusing on the present and on the things that we have to do. And especially in our identity, it’s very clear what is taking us on the way to where we are, and that’s where we have to focus.
There are parts and identities created by behaviours, not with words in the world, or with things that I want to achieve. And we have so many facts in the areas that, in our opinion, make us the team and the club that we are.
Read more from Ed Aarons below.
Preamble
It has not been the best fortnight for Arsenal, having lost the Carabao Cup final and been knocked out of the FA Cup in back-to-back matches. They will hoping to avoid a third consecutive loss in Lisbon as they take on Sporting for their Champions League quarter-final first leg.
Still, the Premier League is more or less secured (too early to say that?!) and Mikel Arteta’s men will back themselves in this tie as they continue their pursuit of European glory, having been the only side this season yet to suffer defeat in this competition.
As underdogs, Sporting will hope that they can take advantage of their home form, having won their last 17 matches at at Estádio José Alvalade. Five of those wins have come in the Champions League this season, including a breathtaking 5-0 thumping in the second leg of the last 16 after needing to turnaround a 3-0 loss at Bodø/Glimt.
Can the Portuguese giants strike first or will Arsenal seize control? Join me for the 8pm BST kick-off in Lisbon and, as always, get in touch via email if you have any thoughts, predictions, questions, complaints or concerns. Team news to follow shortly.