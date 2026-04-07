Sporting v Arsenal: Champions League quarter-final first leg – live | Champions League

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João Simões is Rui Borges’ choice to replace the suspended Morten Hjulmand – Sporting’s captain – in midfield. The 19-year-old has started eight of the 10 games his side has played the competition so far.

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Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyökeres, Trossard.

n Subs: Arrizabalaga, Ranson, Mosquera, Jesus, Martinelli, Nørgaard, Havertz, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman, Annous, Salmon.

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As expected, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Jurriën Timber are not involved due to injury. David Raya returns as goalkeeper and Ben White starts at right-back in the absence of Timber. Gabriel Magalhães, Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard all also return into the starting XI.

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Referee: Daniel Siebert (Germany)

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detailed view of David Raya’s goalkeeper gloves inside the Arsenal dressing room prior to the Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Sporting and Arsenal”,”caption”:”David Raya starts between the sticks for Arsenal after watching his side lose back-to-back matches in the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup. “,”credit”:”Photograph: Alex Pantling/UEFA/Getty Images”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1775583002000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”13.30 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1775585071000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”14.04 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1775585071000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”14.04 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”14.04″,”title”:”Team news”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 7 Apr 2026 14.16 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 7 Apr 2026 13.30 EDT”},{“id”:”69d4bac28f086bcf9a2a1b83″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

It has not been the best fortnight for Arsenal, having lost the Carabao Cup final and been knocked out of the FA Cup in back-to-back matches. They will hoping to avoid a third consecutive loss in Lisbon as they take on Sporting for their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

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Still, the Premier League is more or less secured (too early to say that?!) and Mikel Arteta’s men will back themselves in this tie as they continue their pursuit of European glory, having been the only side this season yet to suffer defeat in this competition.

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As underdogs, Sporting will hope that they can take advantage of their home form, having won their last 17 matches at at Estádio José Alvalade. Five of those wins have come in the Champions League this season, including a breathtaking 5-0 thumping in the second leg of the last 16 after needing to turnaround a 3-0 loss at Bodø/Glimt.

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Can the Portuguese giants strike first or will Arsenal seize control? Join me for the 8pm BST kick-off in Lisbon and, as always, get in touch via email if you have any thoughts, predictions, questions, complaints or concerns. Team news to follow shortly.

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Key events