3 best Paramount+ action movies you (probably) haven’t seen yet

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If you’re a devotee of the high-octane, you know the drill: crunching metal, white-knuckle police chases, and desperate outlaws on the lam. Paramount+ is positively rife with these adrenaline-fueled spectacles, boasting an expansive library that could keep any genre fan occupied for weeks.

Naturally, the usual suspects are all there — think “Mission: Impossible” or “The Running Man” — but if you’re a true action aficionado, you’ve likely checked those off your list already. So, where do you turn next? The answer lies in the platform’s fantastic, underrated alternatives that often fly under the radar.

The real challenge, of course, is knowing where to start. With such a massive selection, settling on the right flick can feel like a mission in itself, and that’s an hour or two of your life you’ll want to invest wisely. To narrow the field, I’ve rounded up three of the best action movies on Paramount+ that you (probably) haven’t seen yet. Just pick one, grab the popcorn and away you go.

‘The Contractor’

After being discharged from the military and stripped of the support he counted on, Special Forces sergeant James Harper (Chris Pine) is forced to figure out a new way to provide for his family. He takes work with a private military organization to make ends meet, only to uncover a dangerous conspiracy that turns him into a target. Facing issues with his knee, potential betrayals by allies he thought were friends, and allegiance to his country, Harper has to make some difficult decisions about his new line of work and how he’s going to move forward.

Stream now on Paramount+

‘Captive’

Based on a true story, “Captive” follows a recently widowed mother named Ashley Smith (Kate Mara) whose life is thrown into uncertainty when she’s taken hostage in her home. While held there, she finds an unexpected source of strength in Rick Warren’s “The Purpose Driven Life,” turning to faith for comfort. All the while, convicted criminal Brian Nichols (David Oyelowo) seeks redemption while holding Smith against her will. The pair’s interactions come together for a shocking conclusion that opens a new path for them both.

Stream now on Paramount+

‘Assassination Nation’

After an anonymous hacker leaks the private secrets of the fictional town of Salem, teens Lily (Odessa Young), Sarah (Suki Waterhouse), Bex (Hari Nef), and Em (Abra) have to deal with the aftermath. The town mayor takes his own life, the high school principal is accused of vile actions involving his daughter, and even the girls’ relationships themselves are throw into chaos. Their solution? Fighting back with violence and taking back their lives as they rampage through the town pushing back against the mob and trying to clear their names.

Stream now on Paramount+