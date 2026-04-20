Stanley Cup playoffs daily: Previews, stats, schedule, bracket

Following a trio of Game 1s opening the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, there are four more clashes throughout the day Sunday as eight additional teams begin their postseason journeys.

Which teams will earn an early edge in their series? What are the key matchups in each game?

Read on for previews of each of Sunday’s games, scores and highlights from Saturday’s games, and updated playoff stat leaders.

Read more:

Full schedule

Playoff Central

Stanley Cup odds

Lapsed fan’s guide

Sunday’s games

Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche

Game 1 | 3 p.m. ET (TNT)

The first team to clinch its playoff ticket faces off against the final team to do so, as the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche begin their quest to win their second Cup of the 2020s (having won in 2022). Colorado did well against most teams this season, and that was also the case against L.A., sweeping all three games against the Kings by an aggregate score of 13-5. The two teams last met in the playoffs in 2002, which was a 4-3 series win by the Avs.

Colorado was led in scoring this season by Hart Trophy candidate Nathan MacKinnon (127 points), while Adrian Kempe paced the Kings (73).

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1 | 5:45 p.m. ET (TNT)

Due to COVID-19-based realignment in the 2021 season, these two Atlantic Division rivals wound up competing in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, won 4-1 by Tampa Bay. Their previous meeting in a traditional playoff format was back in 2015, a 4-2 win for the Lightning. Can the Canadiens reverse the trend this spring? The two clubs split the regular-season series, although the Habs won the two most recent games (4-1 on March 31 and 2-1 on April 9).

Tampa Bay has one of the sport’s most dangerous scorers in Nikita Kucherov (130 points this season), while the Canadiens were led in scoring by Nick Suzuki (101).

Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres

Game 1 | 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

For the first time since 2011, the Sabres are competing in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and they do so as Atlantic Division regular-season champs. The B’s might be a tough out for Buffalo, as Boston won the season series 3-1, including a 4-3 overtime win on March 25. The Sabres and Bruins met back in the 2010 playoffs, which was a 4-2 series win for Boston.

Tage Thompson led the way on the scoring sheet for Buffalo (81 points), while David Pastrnak did likewise for Boston (100).

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Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1 | 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Golden Knights famously made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in their first season of existence, losing to the Capitals in 2018; they would win the Cup five years later. The Mammoth are technically in their second season of existence — having played as the Utah Hockey Club in 2024-25 — but could they make a similar run in 2026? Utah has had Vegas’ number this season, losing the first matchup 4-1 on Nov. 20, but winning 5-1 on Nov. 24 and 4-0 on March 19.

Vegas was led in scoring this season by Jack Eichel (90 points), with his Team USA Olympic teammate Clayton Keller leading the way for Utah (88).

Saturday’s scoreboard

Carolina Hurricanes 2, Ottawa Senators 0

Hurricanes lead series 1-0

The team’s two captains set the tone on the opening faceoff, with Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk fighting Carolina’s Jordan Staal. It took a while for either offense to find a rhythm, with Logan Stankoven opening the scoring at 2:11 of the second period. It looked like Stankoven had another goal in the third, but the Canes’ second goal was instead credited to his linemate Taylor Hall. After some had questioned the Canes’ goaltending heading into this one, Frederik Andersen answered the bell (at least through one game), stopping all 22 shots he faced. Game 2 will be Monday in Raleigh.

play 1:19 Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Game Highlights Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Game Highlights

Minnesota Wild 6, Dallas Stars 1

Wild lead series 1-0

This series was expected to be one of the closest of the first round, with many pundits believing it will go the full seven games. It still might, but Game 1 did not go according to that script. Minnesota jumped out to an early lead on a Joel Eriksson Ek power-play goal at 5:35 of the first. The Wild poured it on in the second, with three goals in the first 6:30 from Kirill Kaprizov, Ryan Hartman and Matt Boldy. That was more than enough for Jesper Wallstedt, who stopped 27 of 28 shots. The two teams will face off again Monday in Dallas.

play 1:19 Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars: Game Highlights Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars: Game Highlights

Philadelphia Flyers 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2

Flyers lead series 1-0

The final game on Saturday kicked off the latest edition of the Battle of Pennsylvania. While emotions ran high, the two teams were scoreless through the first period. Philly’s Jamie Drysdale opened things up at 9:19 of the second, but was matched by Evgeni Malkin at 15:51. The teams remained tied until Travis Sanheim’s nifty move and seeing-eye shot midway through the third, and rookie Porter Martone added some insurance with less than three minutes to go. That was critical, as the Penguins did get one back with the goalie pulled — Bryan Rust at 18:59 — but couldn’t get the equalizer in the final ticks. The teams will face off again in Pittsburgh on Monday night.

play 1:19 Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Highlights Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Highlights

Playoff scoring leaders

Player GP G A P T-1. Matt Boldy, F, Wild 1 2 1 3 T-1. Kirill Kaprizov, F, Wild 1 1 2 3 T-1. Mats Zuccarello, F, Wild 1 0 3 3 T-4. Joel Eriksson Ek, F, Wild 1 2 0 2 T-4. Taylor Hall, F, Hurricanes 1 1 1 2 T-4. Logan Stankoven, F, Hurricanes 1 1 1 2 T-4. Ryan Hartman, F, Wild 1 1 1 2 T-4. Evgeni Malkin, F, Penguins 1 1 1 2 T-4. Jackson Blake, F, Hurricanes 1 0 2 2

Playoff goaltending leaders

Stanley Cup playoff bracket