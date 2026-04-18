Star snaps of the week: Hailey Bieber, Lily Allen, Jason Momoa and more \t \t \t \t \t\t \t \t \t \t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t \t \t \t \t\t \t \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t \t\t \t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t \t\t\t \t\t\t \t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t \t\t \t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t \t \t\t \t\t \t\t \t\t\t \t\t \t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t \t\t \t\t \t \t\t\t \t\t \t\t\t \t\t\t \t\t \t\t \t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t \t \t\t \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t Andie MacDowell has us under her suede at Rockefeller Center. Ouzounova \/ SplashNews.com \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t Sailor Brinkley-Cook (left) and mom Christie Brinkley put their heads together at a movie about designer Brunello Cucinelli at Lincoln Center. Matteo Prandoni\/BFA.com\/Shutterstock \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t Michael C. Hall (left) and James Remar take a break while filming \u201cDexter: Resurrection\u201d in downtown Manhattan. GC Images \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t Lizzo gives fans a sneak peek of what to expect this summer: more pool pics! Instagram\/ Lizzo \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t Jason Momoa, who plays Lobo in the \u201cSupergirl\u201d movie, hops on his character\u2019s motorcycle at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Getty Images \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t Lindsay Lohan (left) and Shailene Woodley film their new Hulu show, \u201cCount My Lies,\u201d on a bench at Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn. AbacaPress \/ SplashNews.com \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t \u201cGirls\u201d co-stars Andrew Rannells (left) and Lena Dunham have a conversation about her new memoir, \u201cFamesick,\u201d at the Peter Jay Sharp Building in Brooklyn. andrewrannells\/Instagram \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t Daytime TV star Lisa Rinna flaunts her muscles while in Tahiti with her husband, Harry Hamlin. lisarinna\/Instagram \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t Mandy Moore (left) enjoys dessert at her 42nd birthday party with husband Taylor Goldsmith. mandymooremm\/Instagram \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t Elle Fanning, dressed as her pregnant character\u00a0 in the Apple TV show \u201cMargo\u2019s Got Money Troubles,\u201d shows off her prosthetic baby bump. ellefanning\/instagram \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t \u201c90210\u201d star Jennie Garth (right), her pup Dottie, and her daughter Lola Ray Facinelli, 23, stroll through Hudson Square. GC Images \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t Kevin Hart (from left), Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black\u00a0\u00a0 look ready for prank calls at the screening their movie \u201cJumanji: Open World\u201d\u00a0 in Las Vegas. Getty Images for CinemaCon \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tosses a ball for his Tommy Hilfiger campaign in Central Park. GC Images \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t She thinks her ex really Sox!\u00a0 Lily Allen hits the stage in Boston while on tour for her breakup album, \u201cWest End Girl.\u201d lilyallen\/Instagram \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t Halle Berry exits a flower shop while filming her new drama film \u201cFleur\u201d in Paris. Nassou.fr \/ BACKGRID \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t Halle Berry exits a flower shop while filming her new drama film \u201cFleur\u201d in Paris. haileybieber\/Instagram \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t Now he can stroll that \u201cOld Town Road\u201d once again! Lil Nas X is excited to pick up his cowboy boots from a shoe repair shop in LA. WCP,4cnrs \/ BACKGRID