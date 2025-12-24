‘Stargate SG-1’ Returning to Netflix After Three Year Hiatus

The Stargate is opening once again. After leaving the service back in late 2022, Netflix has struck a new deal with MGM (now under Amazon) to bring all 10 seasons of the legendary sci-fi series Stargate SG-1 back to subscribers in the US and select international regions.

This is a massive addition to the New Year’s lineup. For sci-fi fans, SG-1 is often considered one of the pillars of the genre, sitting right alongside Star Trek and Doctor Who in terms of cultural impact and binge-ability.

We can confirm that Seasons 1-10 of Stargate SG-1 will be available on Netflix US and select international territories starting February 15th, 2026. The United Kingdom and Latin America are among the global regions, courtesy of our friends at Portal Netflix. Canada is notably not among the regions we found at the moment.

If you’ve never seen it, Stargate SG-1 picks up where the 1994 Roland Emmerich movie left off. It follows Colonel Jack O’Neill (Richard Dean Anderson) and his team—Dr. Daniel Jackson (Michael Shanks), Major Samantha Carter (Amanda Tapping), and the Jaffa warrior Teal’c (Christopher Judge)—as they explore the galaxy via an ancient alien portal.

Long-time subscribers will remember that SG-1 had a previous residency on Netflix US. The show returned to Netflix in late 2020 but was removed on December 1, 2022, after a two-year stint as the licensing deal expired and Amazon (which acquired MGM in 2022) consolidated its library for Prime Video.

We had predicted at the time, we’d never see the show again on Netflix… But that’s not the case.

At this moment, the new licensing deal covers only Stargate SG-1. The spin-offs—Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe—remain exclusively on Prime Video (and Pluto TV in some regions) for now although we wouldn’t rule out their addition either.. However, if SG-1 performs well upon its return, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Pegasus Galaxy expedition (Atlantis) follow suit later in 2026.

The series is one of several expected to make its way onto Netflix in the US and internationally from MGM Television, as recently confirmed by an Amazon representative to the trades following our reporting. It began with Hunters, the Prime Video series starring Al Pacino in the US, followed by Fargo in select international territories in December. The Man in the High Castle is also reportedly among the upcoming titles, though we don’t yet have a release date.

Those series are in addition to movies like the Bond collection, Legally Blonde, and others, making their way onto Netflix in select international territories and the US in many cases. We actually just learned of one more for January 2026 in the US, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza added to the lineup.

Interestingly, many years ago, we heard Netflix was actually in the running for a new Stargate reboot, but the acquisition crushed any hope of that getting off the ground. A new reboot is in the works, as announced last month, at Prime Video with Martin Gero leading the project.

Are you looking forward to the return of Stargate SG-1 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.