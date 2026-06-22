Steam Machine Companion Cube now up for pre order, arrives next month with matching Steam Controller skin

Although we’re still waiting for Valve to announce exactly when the Steam Machine releases (all we know is that it’s coming this summer), popular accessory brand dbrand has already opened pre-orders for its Companion Cube enclosure. This design was first teased soon after the cubed mini PC was announced, and you’ll be able to get one as soon as ‘late July’.
That seems to suggest that the Steam Machine will launch within the same timeframe. Either way, the limited-edition accessory is currently up for pre-order on the dbrand store, priced at $129.95 for the full package, including a handful of extra goodies, such as a Portal-themed Steam Controller skin. dbrand is also selling a ‘Poverty Cube’ version for $99.95.
Companion Cube and ‘Test Chamber’ Steam Controller available now
As mentioned, there are two packages being sold by dbrand. If you want to get your hands on the kit as soon as possible, then you’ll have to opt for the more expensive ‘Companion Cube’ package. The ‘Poverty Cube’ package won’t be shipping until October. Keep in mind that neither of these actually comes with the Steam Machine itself – it’s just the accessories.
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Prices correct as of June 18th on Amazon.com.
Companion Cube ($129.95) ships in late July
- Companion Cube shell/case
- Companion Cube-themed packaging that doubles as a Test Chamber diorama
- Test Chamber Steam Controller skin
- Super Button stand
- Portal cake-themed suede cloth
Poverty Cube ($99.95) ships in October
- Companion Cube shell/case
- Plain cardboard packaging
Steam Machine Companion Cube specs
The specs below cover all you need to know about the Companion Cube case itself. Ever since Valve announced the Steam Machine back in November last year, we’ve seen people creating their own 3D printed accessories, with the Companion Cube being a go-to design. The specs below reveal what a more ‘official’ build looks like, including dimensions.
Materials
|Pink Material
|Polycarbonate (3595 C)
|Light Gray Material
|Polyurethane (427 C)
|Medium Gray Material
|Polycarbonate (423 C)
|Dark Gray Material
|Polycarbonate (425 C)
|Panel Magnets
|N52 Neodymium
|Screws
|M3×8 Hexagon Socket Head Cap Screws
|Interior Assembly Screws
|M3×8 Pan Head Machine Screws with Washer
|Removable Panel Assembly Screws
|M3×8 Pan Head Self-Tapping Screws
|Allen Key
|2.5 mm Hex
Size & Weight
|Height
|186.6mm
|Width
|186.6mm
|Depth
|186.6mm
|Rubber Foot Height (Min)
|3.4mm
|Rubber Foot Height (Max)
|6.3mm
|Weight
|1.049kg
The new Companion Cube is not just a skin – like a vinyl wrap/sticker skin you put on your Steam Machine – it’s a complete case that surrounds the device. Two different “height profiles” allow users to keep the Machine’s LED bar in view, and dbrand says the case offers “uninhibited airflow” – the rear I/O is unobstructed. The magnetic front panel may also be removed.