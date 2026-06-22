Steam Machine Companion Cube now up for pre order, arrives next month with matching Steam Controller skin

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Although we’re still waiting for Valve to announce exactly when the Steam Machine releases (all we know is that it’s coming this summer), popular accessory brand dbrand has already opened pre-orders for its Companion Cube enclosure. This design was first teased soon after the cubed mini PC was announced, and you’ll be able to get one as soon as ‘late July’.

That seems to suggest that the Steam Machine will launch within the same timeframe. Either way, the limited-edition accessory is currently up for pre-order on the dbrand store, priced at $129.95 for the full package, including a handful of extra goodies, such as a Portal-themed Steam Controller skin. dbrand is also selling a ‘Poverty Cube’ version for $99.95.

Companion Cube and ‘Test Chamber’ Steam Controller available now

As mentioned, there are two packages being sold by dbrand. If you want to get your hands on the kit as soon as possible, then you’ll have to opt for the more expensive ‘Companion Cube’ package. The ‘Poverty Cube’ package won’t be shipping until October. Keep in mind that neither of these actually comes with the Steam Machine itself – it’s just the accessories.

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Companion Cube ($129.95) ships in late July

Companion Cube shell/case

Companion Cube-themed packaging that doubles as a Test Chamber diorama

Test Chamber Steam Controller skin

Super Button stand

Portal cake-themed suede cloth

Themed Companion Cube packaging, source: dbrand

Poverty Cube ($99.95) ships in October

Companion Cube shell/case

Plain cardboard packaging

Steam Machine Companion Cube specs

The specs below cover all you need to know about the Companion Cube case itself. Ever since Valve announced the Steam Machine back in November last year, we’ve seen people creating their own 3D printed accessories, with the Companion Cube being a go-to design. The specs below reveal what a more ‘official’ build looks like, including dimensions.

Materials

Pink Material Polycarbonate (3595 C) Light Gray Material Polyurethane (427 C) Medium Gray Material Polycarbonate (423 C) Dark Gray Material Polycarbonate (425 C) Panel Magnets N52 Neodymium Screws M3×8 Hexagon Socket Head Cap Screws Interior Assembly Screws M3×8 Pan Head Machine Screws with Washer Removable Panel Assembly Screws M3×8 Pan Head Self-Tapping Screws Allen Key 2.5 mm Hex

Size & Weight

Height 186.6mm Width 186.6mm Depth 186.6mm Rubber Foot Height (Min) 3.4mm Rubber Foot Height (Max) 6.3mm Weight 1.049kg

The new Companion Cube is not just a skin – like a vinyl wrap/sticker skin you put on your Steam Machine – it’s a complete case that surrounds the device. Two different “height profiles” allow users to keep the Machine’s LED bar in view, and dbrand says the case offers “uninhibited airflow” – the rear I/O is unobstructed. The magnetic front panel may also be removed.