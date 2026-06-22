Murdoch’s $23 Billion Bet Could Change Everything for Fox

Quick Read
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Fox (FOXA) is acquiring Roku (ROKU) at $160 per share, buying the platform that powers roughly 45% of all US streaming time.
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Analyst Rich Greenfield argues Fox skipped the streaming arms race and instead bought the gatekeeper every rival streamer must negotiate with for distribution access.
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The move puts additional pressure on companies that have relied on TV for streaming growth. Netflix’s (NFLX) stock has struggled this year amidst concerns about AI competition and its failed bid for Paramount. The company now faces another challenge with Fox moving to acquire a platform that has 44% to 45% market share in TV operating systems.
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Rich Greenfield of LightShed Partners just framed the most consequential strategic pivot in legacy media in a decade. On CNBC, the analyst argued that Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is doing something none of its peers had the nerve to attempt: skipping the streaming arms race entirely and buying the toll booth instead.
The deal: Fox is acquiring Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) at $160 per share, in a $96 cash plus 0.9693 Fox Class A share structure, with Fox shareholders owning 73% of the combined company and a targeted close in the first half of calendar 2027. Fox is acquiring Roku for $160 per share, and management is targeting roughly $400 million in run-rate cost synergies with free cash flow accretion by the second full year after closing.
Greenfield’s Thesis: Buy the Gatekeeper, Don’t Build Another Streamer
Greenfield’s framing on CNBC was direct. “Fox is not going to go out and build a streaming service like everybody else and lose billions of dollars. We’re going to go out and buy the streaming gatekeeper where everybody else needs access to,” he said.
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The strategic logic rests on a single data point. Roku software powers approximately 44-45% of time spent streaming in the US, putting it well ahead of Fire TV, Samsung, LG, and Google in the TV operating system race. As Greenfield put it, “The by far largest player in streaming, what we call the TV operating system… Roku has by far the largest player market share wise.”
That distribution position gives the deal real teeth. “Anybody who wants to have a streaming service has to play ball with Roku, and it’s given their distribution, as we’ve seen, it’s very hard to not do a deal with Roku,” Greenfield said. Even Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) signed a major partnership deal with Roku last year, announced at Cannes.
Other streamers could feel the pinch as well. Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) stock has stalled over the past year as concerns about competition from AI and its failed acquisition of Paramount have weighed on the stock. With Fox making a large move for the platform that much of Netflix’s access to TVs runs through, it now faces more pressure from rivals that are growing thanks to consolidation across the media space.
Why Lachlan Murdoch Needed This
Fox has been the cleanest broadcast-and-cable story in legacy media, anchored by Fox News and Fox Sports. The problem: as the linear bundle erodes, the post-linear question has gone unanswered. “This gives Fox a strategic future they didn’t have. What happens after linear tv. You’ve now answered that question,” Greenfield said.
Lachlan Murdoch’s playbook prior to this deal was disciplined capital return and live sports leadership. Fox’s Q3 FY26 earnings beat by 36.35%, with adjusted EPS of $1.32 versus $0.97 expected and revenue of $3.99 billion, per the company’s May 11, 2026 release. The board had already expanded the buyback authorization to $12 billion in August 2025 and executed a $1.5 billion accelerated repurchase last fall. You can read the full Q3 release on the SEC filing.
On the most recent call, Murdoch flagged the “continued strength at our leading free streaming service, Tubi” and the FIFA Men’s World Cup broadcast across June and July. The Roku deal stacks an operating-system layer underneath all of it.
The Market Is Skeptical. Greenfield Sees Opportunity.
The tape has not embraced the deal yet. Fox shares were down following the deal and have now slid 24.7% year to date through June 15, closing at $54.76, with Reuters noting Fox shares fell on dilution concerns from the deal structure. Roku, meanwhile, is now up 29.87% year to date and 89.36% over the past year.
Valuation context matters. Fox trades at a trailing PE of 14 and a forward PE of 10, with analyst target price of $73.94. Roku trades at a trailing PE of 104 and a forward PE of 62, with an analyst target of $148.07. Fox is using a low-multiple equity and cash to buy a high-multiple platform asset, which explains the dilution headline and the opportunity if synergies land.
Why a Competing Bid Looks Unlikely
One reason Greenfield is confident the deal closes: Anthony Wood owns about 15% of Roku, is joining the Fox board, and will become a Fox employee. Wood reportedly chose Fox over other potential suitors, including Comcast, aligning with Murdoch’s long-term vision. Wood has been systematically converting Class B voting shares into Class A shares throughout April, May, and June 2026, including a 75,000-share conversion on May 11, consistent with prepping for a new governance structure.
What to Watch Next
Greenfield’s closing line articulates the bull case cleanly: “This is really zigging where everybody else in the industry is zagging. This is a really interesting strategic move by Fox.” Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Paramount spent the last five years burning cash building direct-to-consumer streamers. Fox is buying the distribution layer they all need.
For investors, the next twelve months come down to three variables: regulatory review timing into the targeted 2027 close, whether the $400 million synergy target proves conservative once Tubi and Roku’s ad stack combine, and whether Roku’s 100+ million household footprint can monetize Fox Sports and Fox News content at a higher rate than today’s licensing economics. If Greenfield is right, this resets the legacy media playbook.
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