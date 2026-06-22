Murdoch’s $23 Billion Bet Could Change Everything for Fox

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Fox (FOXA) is acquiring Roku (ROKU) at $160 per share, buying the platform that powers roughly 45% of all US streaming time.

Analyst Rich Greenfield argues Fox skipped the streaming arms race and instead bought the gatekeeper every rival streamer must negotiate with for distribution access.

The move puts additional pressure on companies that have relied on TV for streaming growth. Netflix’s (NFLX) stock has struggled this year amidst concerns about AI competition and its failed bid for Paramount. The company now faces another challenge with Fox moving to acquire a platform that has 44% to 45% market share in TV operating systems.

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Rich Greenfield of LightShed Partners just framed the most consequential strategic pivot in legacy media in a decade. On CNBC, the analyst argued that Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is doing something none of its peers had the nerve to attempt: skipping the streaming arms race entirely and buying the toll booth instead.

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The deal: Fox is acquiring Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) at $160 per share, in a $96 cash plus 0.9693 Fox Class A share structure, with Fox shareholders owning 73% of the combined company and a targeted close in the first half of calendar 2027. Fox is acquiring Roku for $160 per share, and management is targeting roughly $400 million in run-rate cost synergies with free cash flow accretion by the second full year after closing.

Greenfield’s Thesis: Buy the Gatekeeper, Don’t Build Another Streamer

Greenfield’s framing on CNBC was direct. “Fox is not going to go out and build a streaming service like everybody else and lose billions of dollars. We’re going to go out and buy the streaming gatekeeper where everybody else needs access to,” he said.

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The strategic logic rests on a single data point. Roku software powers approximately 44-45% of time spent streaming in the US, putting it well ahead of Fire TV, Samsung, LG, and Google in the TV operating system race. As Greenfield put it, “The by far largest player in streaming, what we call the TV operating system… Roku has by far the largest player market share wise.”

That distribution position gives the deal real teeth. “Anybody who wants to have a streaming service has to play ball with Roku, and it’s given their distribution, as we’ve seen, it’s very hard to not do a deal with Roku,” Greenfield said. Even Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) signed a major partnership deal with Roku last year, announced at Cannes.