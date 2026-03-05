Stephens vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Prediction, Odds to Win BNP Paribas Open

Data Skrive
March 3, 2026Updated March 4, 2026, 10:36 p.m. ET
Sloane Stephens will meet No. 61 Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in the BNP Paribas Open Round of 128 on Wednesday, March 4.
Osorio Serrano has -375 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 64 over Stephens (+280).
Sloane Stephens vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano matchup info
- Tournament: BNP Paribas Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Wednesday, March 4
- Court Surface: Hard
Stephens vs. Osorio Serrano Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Stephens has a 78.9% to win.
Stephens vs. Osorio Serrano Betting Odds
- Stephens’ odds to win match: +280
- Osorio Serrano’s odds to win match: -375
Stephens vs. Osorio Serrano matchup performance & stats
- Stephens is 3-3 on hard courts over the past year.
- Stephens has won 35.2% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 66.7% of her service games.
- On hard courts over the past year, Stephens has converted 25 of 55 break points (45.5%).
- Stephens was defeated in the Round of 128 of her last tournament (the Australian Open) 6-7, 2-6 by No. -ranked Karolina Pliskova on January 19.
- Osorio Serrano is 13-17 through 17 tournaments on hard courts over the past year.
- While playing on hard courts, Osorio Serrano has a 61.2% winning percentage in service games and a 37.3% winning percentage in return games.
- On hard courts Osorio Serrano has won 46.7% of break points (114 out of 244) to rank 49th.
- In the round of 16 of her previous tournament (the Merida Open Akron), Osorio Serrano went head-to-head with No. 69-ranked Katie Boulter on February 25 and lost 3-6 (retired).
