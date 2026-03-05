Fonseca vs. Raphael Collignon Prediction, Odds to Win BNP Paribas Open

Data Skrive
March 3, 2026Updated March 4, 2026, 2:36 p.m. ET
Joao Fonseca (No. 35 ranking) will take on Raphael Collignon (No. 77) in the Round of 128 of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday, March 4.
Fonseca is the favorite (-135) to get to the Round of 64 compared to the underdog Collignon (+105).
Joao Fonseca vs. Raphael Collignon matchup info
- Tournament: BNP Paribas Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Wednesday, March 4
- Court Surface: Hard
Fonseca vs. Collignon Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Fonseca has a 57.4% to win.
Fonseca vs. Collignon Betting Odds
- Fonseca’s odds to win match: -135
- Collignon’s odds to win match: +105
- Fonseca’s odds to win tournament: +2800
- Collignon’s odds to win tournament: +10000
Fonseca vs. Collignon matchup performance & stats
- Fonseca is 12-8 on hard courts over the past 12 months, with one tournament victory.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Fonseca has won 76.7% of his service games and 23.2% of his return games.
- Fonseca is 84th in break points won on hard courts over the past 12 months, converting 48 of 117 (41.0%).
- In the the Rio Open presented by Claro, Fonseca’s most recent tournament, he was defeated 7-5, 3-6, 4-6 by No. 91-ranked Ignacio Buse on February 19 in the Round of 16.
- Collignon has put up a 9-7 record in seven tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Collignon has finished 173-for-212 in service games on hard courts (81.6% winning percentage), and 38-for-205 in return games (18.5%).
- On hard courts Collignon has won 30.1% of break points (34 out of 113) to rank 117th.
- On January 19, Collignon was defeated by No. 5-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, 6-4, 6-7, 5-7, 2-3, in the Round of 128 of his most recent tournament, the Australian Open.
