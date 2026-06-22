Strong-severe storm threat overnight and on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Damaging wind remains the main concern with storms.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Showers and storms will move in around midnight from the northwest. A few could be strong – severe. They’ll weaken as they push southward.

More showers and storms are expected Monday. A few could be strong, mainly over eastern Middle Tennessee.

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FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY — SUNDAY NIGHT, MONDAY

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for tonight and Monday.

Just before midnight, a batch of strong-severe thunderstorms will move in from the north. Damaging wind gusts are the greatest concern. Northwest Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky has the greatest chance of receiving any severe weather. There’s a very low chance for an isolated tornado near the TN/KY line. Storms will spread southeastward from there and weaken as they go. Storms should reach Nashville around 1 a.m.

Monday will bring areas of rain and possibly a strong or severe storm. Remain weather aware through late afternoon. The severe threat on Monday is greatest along and near the Cumberland Plateau from mid-afternoon through early evening. Wind, hail, and/or an isolated tornado will be possible.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

Morning: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Strong gusty wind could accompany the initial wave of storms over southern/southeastern Middle Tennessee as they move southeastward. Warm and muggy. Low, 74.

Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. An isolated strong or severe storm is possible. Damaging wind is the main threat, but hail and/or an isolated tornado will be possible with any storm, mainly well east of Nashville. High, 80.

Evening: Showers and thunderstorms exiting. The severe threat will be done by mid-evening. Temperatures in the 70s.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Morning: Mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the 60s.

Afternoon: Breaking clouds letting through some sunshine. Slightly less humid. High, 84.

Evening: Becoming mainly clear. Cooling through the 70s, into the 60s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND

Low rain chances will return Wednesday and Thursday, although the bulk of both days will be dry and seasonable.

Late Friday, another batch of storms is likely.

Drier, hotter weather will then move in for next weekend, although a few showers and storms will remain possible on Saturday.