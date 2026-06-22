International Day of Yoga and summer solstice in photos

Yoga enthusiasts gathered in different parts of the world on Sunday to mark the International Day of Yoga. This year, the annual tribute to yoga coincided with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

People participate in a mass yoga class during the “Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga” event, to celebrate the summer solstice, Sunday, June. 21, 2026, in New York (AP Photo/Adam Gray)





People participate in a mass yoga class during the “Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga” event, to celebrate the summer solstice, Sunday, June. 21, 2026, in New York (AP Photo/Adam Gray)



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Workers prepare a huge cutout of Suvendu Adhikari, Chief Minister of West Bengal state to fix at a venue ahead of International Yoga Day, scheduled on June 21, in Kolkata, India, Friday, June 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)





Workers prepare a huge cutout of Suvendu Adhikari, Chief Minister of West Bengal state to fix at a venue ahead of International Yoga Day, scheduled on June 21, in Kolkata, India, Friday, June 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)



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People practice yoga during a celebration of the International Yoga Day in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Jun 21, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)





People practice yoga during a celebration of the International Yoga Day in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Jun 21, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)



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People perform yoga on International Yoga Day in Lalitpur, Nepal, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)





People perform yoga on International Yoga Day in Lalitpur, Nepal, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)



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People practice yoga during a celebration of the International Yoga Day in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Jun 21, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)





People practice yoga during a celebration of the International Yoga Day in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Jun 21, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)



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People participate in a mass yoga class during the “Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga” event, to celebrate the summer solstice, Sunday, June. 21, 2026, in New York (AP Photo/Adam Gray)





People participate in a mass yoga class during the “Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga” event, to celebrate the summer solstice, Sunday, June. 21, 2026, in New York (AP Photo/Adam Gray)



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People perform yoga marking the International Yoga Day in front of the historical site of the Giza pyramids, just outside Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo)





People perform yoga marking the International Yoga Day in front of the historical site of the Giza pyramids, just outside Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo)



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Members of a yoga institute perform yoga in water to celebrate International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)





Members of a yoga institute perform yoga in water to celebrate International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)



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Indian Navy persons perform yoga on International Yoga Day on a Navy patrol boat on Hooghly River in Kolkata, India, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)





Indian Navy persons perform yoga on International Yoga Day on a Navy patrol boat on Hooghly River in Kolkata, India, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)



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People take part in mass yoga programs to mark International Yoga Day organized by India Embassy Sunday, June 21, 2026, in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)





People take part in mass yoga programs to mark International Yoga Day organized by India Embassy Sunday, June 21, 2026, in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)



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People practice yoga during a celebration of the International Yoga Day in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Jun 21, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)





People practice yoga during a celebration of the International Yoga Day in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Jun 21, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)



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People participate in a mass yoga class during the “Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga” event, to celebrate the summer solstice, Sunday, June. 21, 2026, in New York (AP Photo/Adam Gray)





People participate in a mass yoga class during the “Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga” event, to celebrate the summer solstice, Sunday, June. 21, 2026, in New York (AP Photo/Adam Gray)



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People perform yoga during an International Yoga Day event against the backdrop of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/ Pawan Sharma)





People perform yoga during an International Yoga Day event against the backdrop of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/ Pawan Sharma)



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Participants perform yoga during an International Yoga Day event at Pokhrabal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)





Participants perform yoga during an International Yoga Day event at Pokhrabal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)



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A man performs yoga on International Yoga Day in Lalitpur, Nepal, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)





A man performs yoga on International Yoga Day in Lalitpur, Nepal, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)



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