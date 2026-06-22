‘Sugar’ Review: Close Encounters of the Noir Kind

Contains spoilers for Season 1 of “Sugar.”

The first season of “Sugar” had a twist that, even if you saw it coming, changed everything about the show. Released on Apple TV in 2024, the series was a love poem to film noir with a mystery about the missing granddaughter of a Hollywood mogul that recalled “Chinatown” and “The Big Sleep.” In the background was a second mystery: Who, or what, was John Sugar, the dapper, sad-eyed private eye, played by Colin Farrell, who worked for a mysterious organization and appeared to have unusual capabilities?

Eventually the show gave up its secret: Sugar was an alien, part of a group sent to Earth to observe humanity with unspecified but apparently benevolent aims. We had been watching a science-fiction story all along, but because the hero had modeled his terrestrial style and values on the old, black-and-white crime movies he watched every night, we had also been watching a noir.

In the second eight-episode season of “Sugar,” which premiered on Friday, Sugar is more isolated than ever. His alien companions returned home at the end of the first season, and to his and the audience’s great misfortune, the human love interest played by the wonderful Amy Ryan is gone as well.

His associates are now standard crime-story types: the young woman he hires to drive for him and, when she proves herself able, to help him investigate (Sasha Calle); the honest, oddball cop who provides him inside information (Shea Whigham). They step up at key moments as he looks for a missing petty criminal (Raymond Lee) who has run afoul of a bent sheriff’s deputy (Tony Dalton). This “Sugar” is less noir fantasy, more gritty Los Angeles crime procedural.