Wyndham Clark holds on at Shinnecock to win 2nd U.S. Open title

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — A year ago, Wyndham Clark had to apologize for smashing Oakmont Country Club’s 121-year-old lockers after he missed the cut in the U.S. Open.

Clark didn’t leave any dents at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island this week, but he certainly left his mark as he captured his second U.S. Open title on Sunday after nearly squandering a six-stroke lead in the final round before holding on for a one-stroke victory.

Clark, who became the ninth wire-to-wire winner of the U.S. Open with a closing round of 3-over 73, saw his lead shrink to only one stroke in Sunday’s final round. But after Sam Burns narrowly missed birdie putts on Nos. 17 and 18 ahead of him, Clark took control again.

After hitting his tee shot on the par-5 16th into tall native grass down the left side, Clark rebounded with another incredible recovery shot. He blasted his ball out of the tall grass and back into the fairway. Then he hit his third shot to 24 1/2 feet and made a birdie putt to extend his lead to two.

After hitting into the fescue with his tee shot on the par-5 16th, Wyndham Clark got back into the fairway and made a 24-foot putt for an improbable birdie to provide what eventually would be the winning margin over Sam Burns in the U.S. Open. Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

On the par-3 17th, however, Clark hit his tee shot to 69 feet. He left his first putt 6 feet short and then missed the putt coming back. The three-putt bogey left him a one-stroke lead over Burns with one hole to play.

Clark pushed his drive on the 18th into the first cut of rough on the right side. His approach reached the green, about 52 feet from the hole, leaving him two putts to win. Clark nestled the first one only inches from the cup.

After the winning putt, Clark embraced his father, Randall, who had taken a red-eye flight from Denver on Saturday night.

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Burns finished second at 3 under — his best finish in a major — after carding a 3-under 67 on Sunday. Tom Kim, a three-time PGA Tour winner who had to qualify for the U.S. Open after falling to 141st in the Official World Golf Ranking, finished third at 1 under after posting an even-par 70.

Clark, 32, captured his first U.S. Open title at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023. He has now won twice in only six starts in the national open; only John McDermott (four starts) and Walter Hagen (five) and Ernie Els (five) did it in fewer starts, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Even more impressive, Clark won Sunday with many of the fans in the galleries rooting against him. Fans serenaded Scottie Scheffler with “Happy Birthday” on the world No. 1 golfer’s 30th birthday, as he attempted to catch Clark in the final group to complete the career Grand Slam.

Scheffler couldn’t get anything going on the greens during Sunday’s 1-over 71. He tied for fourth at even par, along with Keith Mitchell (70) and J.T. Poston (67).

At least one fan was ejected from the course for heckling Clark, who has become a divisive golfer since the incident at Oakmont Country Club in last year’s U.S. Open. He kicked in two lockers and was banned from the storied club until he paid for them to be repaired. He also was required to make a donation to charity and undergo anger management counseling.

For a while, it seemed that Clark would become the first golfer to lose more than a five-stroke lead in the U.S. Open. Greg Norman is the only player to lose a six-shot lead in any major in the 1996 Masters.

Clark had a two-stroke lead over Burns with six holes to play. On the par-4 13th, Clark’s approach shot rolled off the right side of the green. He chipped to 8 1/2 feet but missed his putt for par, dropping him to 4 under.

Then, only a few moments later, Burns made a 17 1/2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th to cut Clark’s advantage to one stroke, which caused roars to erupt from the galleries that Clark had to hear.

Burns had another good look at birdie on the par-3 17th, but his 10-foot try came up short. He narrowly missed a 16 1/2-footer on the 18th that would have tied Clark.

Seven shots off the lead at the start of the final round, Sam Burns twice pulled within one stroke of Wyndham Clark while carding a 67. He finished in second at 3 under as only three golfers broke par for the week at Shinnecock Hills. David Cannon/Getty Images

Clark, who captured his first U.S. Open title at Los Angeles Country Club, looked uncomfortable on the front nine. He made three bogeys and watched his lead shrink to one stroke.

His third bogey came on the par-3 seventh. After making a spectacular pitch out of a greenside bunker to about 4 feet, Clark inexplicably missed the putt, dropping his score to 4 under.

After posting a 3-over 38 on the front nine, Clark was just one stroke in front of Burns, who had four birdies and carded a 3-under 32 on the front.

But then Clark seemed to calm his nerves on the par-4 10th. After a 347-yard drive, Clark hit his approach shot from 61 yards to 4 feet. This time, he made the putt for birdie and was two strokes in front at 5 under.

Burns, 29, was in contention to win his first major championship victory at the 2025 U.S. Open. He was the 36- and 54-hole leader and carried a one-stroke lead into the final round. But at rain-soaked Oakmont Country Club, Burns made double-bogey on the 11th, bogey on the 12 and double-bogey on the 15th — after he was denied relief from standing water by two USGA officials — as he posted an 8-over 78 and tied for seventh at 4 over, five strokes behind winner J.J. Spaun.

Clark started the day with a six-stroke lead after posting 7-under 203 through the first three rounds, the lowest 54-hole score ever at Shinnecock Hills.

But Clark’s lead didn’t stay that big for long Sunday.

Burns, one of the top putters on the PGA Tour, emerged from the pack and finally put pressure on Clark. Known for his putting prowess on warm-weather grasses, which led to his moniker “Bermuda Burns,” he picked up birdies on the first and third to move to 2 under.

On the par-5 fifth, Burns dropped a 26 1/2-footer for birdie to cut Clark’s lead to three strokes. Another birdie on the par-4 eighth — this one from 49 1/2 feet — trimmed Burns’ deficit to two.

Clark’s lead was briefly down to only one stroke after he made a big error on the fifth. After his approach shot from 209 yards went through the green, Clark didn’t hit his third shot hard enough and his ball rolled back off the green. He blasted his next shot 24 feet past the hole and two-putted for a bogey to fall to 5 under.