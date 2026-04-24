‘Summer House’ Reunion Audio Leak: Bravo Launches Investigation

Bravo has launched a full investigation into how audio footage from the Summer House reunion has leaked online, marking the first reunion leak ever from the hit network.

The hit reality series had all eyes on them heading into the taping of the reunion special in New York City on Thursday, which was hosted by Bravo host and executive producer Andy Cohen. Not long after the taping wrapped, audio footage leaked of the castmembers at the center of the show’s unfolding off-camera scandal — Amanda Batula, West Wilson and Ciara Miller — arguing back and forth about the events that led to Batula and Wilson both coming out with their relationship as well as defending it, despite Batula being married to castmember Kyle Cooke and Wilson being Batula’s friend Miller’s ex-boyfriend.

“This represents a serious breach of trust and a clear lack of respect for the cast, crew and the integrity of the production process,” a Bravo spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday morning about the audio, which THR won’t publish here. “We take this matter very seriously and have launched a full investigation and we will take appropriate action based on our findings.”

Bravo’s reunions are a very closed set, usually comprised of only the cast, production and glam, though the latter are not on the live set or in a distance to hear audio. And companies are able to analyze fairly quickly to know where this leak is coming from.

There’s already speculation online that the leak could have come from a castmember, which, if true, would be a major breach of contract and could lead to serious consequences, including being fired.

Cohen also condemned the violation of filming. In response to a comment on Instagram, the Watch What Happens Live! host, who leads all Bravo reunions, wrote, “People laid their souls out emotionally for ten hours yesterday and it’s disgusting and illegal for someone to leak or distribute this. It’s disrespectful to the work and tears the cast put in yesterday. Let the season play out. You will see it all in due time.”

The currently airing 10th season has been catapulted to the zeitgeist by the scandal, similar to Vanderpump Rules‘ Scandoval era. When Batula and West confirmed their relationship on March 31 after a month of rumors, Bravo’s cameras were not rolling. The reunion will be the first time the Summer House cast can address everything freely and comprehensively. So far, Miller has cheekily nodded at the scandal on social media and in online campaigns, and has given one interview to Galamour, where she said called the whole situation a “major mindfuck.” She was also recently cast on the next season of Dancing With the Stars.

THR previously confirmed that, unlike the post-Sandoval Vanderpump Rules reunion, the Summer House reunion will follow Bravo’s typical format of the whole cast being present and seated on two couches to hash out the contents of the current installment. Bravo even shared the seating chart ahead of filming to their social channels.

Summer House has four more episodes left before the reunion begins airing on May 26.