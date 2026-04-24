Rublev vs. Vit Kopriva Prediction, Odds to Win Mutua Madrid Open

Data Skrive
April 22, 2026Updated April 24, 2026, 10:35 a.m. ET
In a match slated for Friday, Vit Kopriva (No. 66 in rankings) will face Andrey Rublev (No. 12) in the Round of 64 at the Mutua Madrid Open.
Rublev is favored (-325) to get to the Round of 32 compared to the underdog Kopriva (+240).
Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Friday at 10:35 AM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Andrey Rublev vs. Vit Kopriva matchup info
- Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Friday, April 24
- Court Surface: Clay
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Rublev vs. Kopriva Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Rublev has a 76.5% to win.
Rublev vs. Kopriva Betting Odds
- Rublev’s odds to win match: -325
- Kopriva’s odds to win match: +240
Rublev vs. Kopriva matchup performance & stats
- Rublev has a record of 5-2 on clay this year.
- In games on clay, Rublev has a 71.8% winning percentage in service games and a 36.5% winning percentage in return games (51 service games won out of 71, and 27 return games won out of 74 on clay).
- On clay, Rublev is 16th in break point winning percentage (41.5%) after going 22-for-53.
- Rublev was defeated in the final of his most recent tournament (the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell) 2-6, 6-7 by No. 30-ranked Arthur Fils on April 19.
- The 28-year-old Kopriva, who is looking for his first tournament victory on clay in 2026, is 8-6 this year on that surface.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kopriva has won 73.8% of his games on serve, and 30.1% on return.
- Kopriva has converted 45.0% of his break-point opportunities on clay (36 of 80).
- Kopriva suffered defeat in the quarterfinal of his previous tournament (the BMW Open) on April 17, when he lost 3-6, 2-6 to Flavio Cobolli.
This content was created for USA TODAY CO. using technology provided by Data Skrive.
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