Tanzania and Tunisia face off in decisive Group C clash

Rabat’s Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah Olympique Annexe plays host to a crucial Group C encounter as Tanzania and Tunisia go head-to-head with a place in the Round of 16 of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 on the line.

The match marks the first-ever meeting between Tanzania and Tunisia at the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON finals, adding extra significance to an already high-stakes contest.

The two sides have previously crossed paths only during qualification for the 2021 edition. Tunisia claimed a narrow 1-0 victory in Radès on 13 November 2020, with Youssef Msakni scoring the decisive goal.

Tuesday’s clash sees Tunisia going in as firm favourites, with a slight edge occupying the second spot behind Group C leaders, Nigeria.

Tanzania on the other hand are third, with a point to their name following their 1-1 draw against Uganda.

WHAT WAS SAID:

Sami Trabelsi – Tunisia Coach

“We are focused on building a strong mindset. Less technical but more mental sharpness and technical to ensure we perform at this crucial stage. The coach has emphasised a strong mental aspect for this match. Tactics are important yea but without the mental strength and sharpness, it will be difficult to win this match.”

Dylan Braun – Tunisia Player

Miguel Gamondi – Tanzania Coach

“It will be a tough match which requires us to be fully prepared. I don’t believe much in remaining rigid to a formation because in a competition like the Africa Cup of Nations, you need to be flexible. We know what is at stake and have to give it our best tomorrow.”

Novatus Miroshi – Tanzania Player

“We have a big match tomorrow which requires us to win. We know how difficult it will be but we came here to compete and make our nation proud so what we can guarantee, is that the team will give it their all in tomorrow’s match.”

KEY MATCH STATISTIC:

TANZANIA: Have scored in both matches at the current edition; previously only achieved this in their first two matches at the 1980 tournament.

TUNISIA: Progression would see Tunisia reach the knockout stages for the 15th time.