Team news: Havertz starts Champions League final | Team news | News

Mikel Arteta has named his side for this evening’s Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, with Kai Havertz given the nod to start up front.

The boss has made eight switches from his heavily-rotated starting XI that began our 2-1 win at Crystal Palace six days ago, with only Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie and Myles Lewis-Skelly keeping their places.

The two defenders started at centre-back at Selhurst Park but will revert to the full-back positions, with Gabriel and William Saliba returning to the heart of our defence, with David Raya behind them.

Lewis-Skelly will play in midfield alongside Declan Rice and captain Martin Odegaard, with Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard the preferred wing options. Havertz will have the chance to replicate his feats in the 2021 Champions League final when he scored the winner, with plenty of attacking talent on the bench if required.

Jurrien Timber is also a substitute having missed the past couple of months with a groin issue, with Ben White our only injury casualty heading into the final.

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PSG meanwhile have made five changes to their team that last played a fortnight ago when they were beaten by neighbours Paris FC, having already sewn up the Ligue 1 title.

Having gone off in the first half of their last game with a calf injury, Ousmane Dembele is fit to start, while Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes are available, having not played since their epic 5-4 win in the semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich a month ago.

They come into the backline as does William Pacho, while Desire Doue comes in on the wing ahead of Bradley Barcola. The other switch sees Joao Neves return, with Lucas Beraldo dropping to the bench.

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LINE-UPS

Arsenal: Raya, Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Timber, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Merino, Norgaard, Eze, Madueke, Dowman, Martinelli, Gyokeres, Jesus.

PSG: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Ruiz, Vitinha, Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele.

Subs: Chevalier, Marin, Hernandez, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Mayulu, Lee, Fernandez, Barcola, Zaire-Emery, Ramos, Mbaye.

Before kick-off, prepare yourself for the final by reading our bumper match preview, containing a host of stats, a guide to PSG’s tactics and season so far, quotes, history and more.