Viral ‘Dot Cakes’ Are Sparking A Surprisingly Heated Debate Online

TikTok is a breeding ground for viral food trends. Some rack up millions of likes overnight only to disappear from our FYPs just as quickly (cc: Dalgona Coffee), while others have real staying power (looking at you, Dubai Chocolate). The internet’s latest obsession? Dot Cakes. And though they’ve yet to prove their staying power, the sprinkle-topped mini cake cups certainly have people talking.

In case you’ve been entirely offline in the last week, allow me to get you up to speed. The trending treats come from Roslyn, New York bakery The Dotcakes and are available in a few variations, including white, chocolate, vanilla chip, or red velvet—all topped with the same signature finish: a thick layer of sprinkle-coated frosting.

Just something about the aesthetic rainbow nonpareils—which make for the perfect ASMR moment when scraped with a spoon—and the layered cake center has TikTok influencers and scrollers alike in a complete and total chokehold. So much so that other bakeries quickly jumped aboard the trend, and food creators have started DIY-ing the dessert.

“It tastes like a funfetti cake with a lot of crunch,” influencer Danielle Pheloung says in a taste test video, which has now amassed over 7 million views. “It’s really, really, really, really, really good,” she says after trying a bite of each flavor. She even calls it the “best thing” she’s ever had in her “entire life.” That’s a big sell.

“The cake is super light and fluffy, and then the frosting on top is really good,” influencer Kennedy Clark adds in her own post. “The sprinkles on top add a little crunch.”

While plenty of users were quick to gush in the comments—“I NEED IT RN,” one person wrote. “Another reason I need to move to NYC,” someone else chimed in—the internet-famous food has also stirred up some controversy amidst its boom.

“It’s a cake w…sprinkles why is everyone acting like it’s a new invention,” one critic wrote. “It’s…..cake. We’ve lost the plot people,” another said.

“White people will make anything a trend,” a third person joked.

The takeaway? Both sides of the convo are right. It’s cake with frosting and sprinkles…but doesn’t that sound like exactly the type of thing you’d want to eat?

Wanna judge for yourself? While the bakery is taking a pause on order requests (they went that viral), you can get the Dot Cakes at Butterfield Market in NYC on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Saturdays at 1 p.m. or from the OG Dotcakes bakery in Roslyn from Tuesday to Friday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or Saturday at 10 a.m.

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