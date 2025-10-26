Teaming With CM Punk For WarGames, WWE’s Main Event Landscape Shifts – Azat TV

Quick Read Roman Reigns returns to WWE after months away, following his WrestleMania XL defeat.

Reigns will team with CM Punk for the Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series 2025.

The alliance is positioned as a major storyline shift, challenging The Vision faction.

WWE’s main event scene is undergoing changes due to injuries to stars like Seth Rollins.

Bron Breakker’s championship coronation is being reserved for a larger event.

Roman Reigns: The Comeback That Changes Everything

It’s official—Roman Reigns, once the immovable force atop WWE’s hierarchy, is making his return to the squared circle. But this isn’t just another comeback. It’s the kind that shakes up everything fans thought they knew about the main event scene. After months away since losing his coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, Reigns is re-entering the fray with a new agenda and, more notably, a new ally: CM Punk.

Why Reigns’ Return Matters Now

The timing of Reigns’ return couldn’t be more critical. WWE is in the midst of a turbulent year, rocked by injuries to top stars like Seth Rollins, whose shoulder injury at Crown Jewel forced him out of action and led to the World Heavyweight Championship being vacated. The company responded by setting up a series of high-stakes matches, culminating in a Battle Royal that saw Jey Uso emerge as the challenger for CM Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event. But amidst all these shifting storylines, it’s Reigns who stands poised to reassert his dominance.

As Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Sportskeeda report, Reigns is not returning alone. Instead, he’s teaming up with CM Punk for the Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series, scheduled for November 29, 2025, at Petco Park in San Diego. This unlikely alliance is more than a storyline twist—it’s a strategic move to reclaim control over WWE’s main event, a landscape that has seen new faces rise in Reigns’ absence.

The Unlikely Alliance: Punk & Reigns

The prospect of Reigns and Punk joining forces is a dream—and a shock—for many fans. These two have history. Once fierce rivals, they represented clashing eras and philosophies. Now, they’re being positioned as co-captains against The Vision—a faction climbing the WWE ranks and threatening to upend the established order. As ewrestlingnews.com details, the WarGames main event is set to feature Punk and Reigns leading one team against a Vision-led squad, with additional stars like Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and possibly Brock Lesnar and Austin Theory in the mix.

This is not just about winning a match. It’s about sending a message. The alliance is built on mutual respect and a shared goal: restoring their dominance in WWE’s marquee events. For Reigns, the loss at WrestleMania XL was more than a title change—it was a fracture in the Bloodline’s unity and his own sense of invincibility. Teaming with Punk provides both protection and a renewed sense of purpose. But fans are already asking: when two alpha leaders share the same corner, how long before tension boils over?

WarGames: High Stakes, Big Changes

WarGames isn’t just any match. It’s one of WWE’s most brutal spectacles, traditionally featuring teams of three to five competitors battling inside a double-ring steel cage, where victory only comes by submission or surrender. As ewrestlingnews.com notes, this year’s match could see last-minute changes due to ongoing injuries, but as of now, the creative direction remains intact: Punk and Reigns versus The Vision.

With Seth Rollins sidelined and Bron Breakker’s coronation as World Heavyweight Champion reportedly being saved for a bigger stage than Saturday Night’s Main Event, the Survivor Series bout becomes even more consequential. Breakker, whose recent storyline involvement includes assisting Bronson Reed in handing Reigns a rare singles loss at Crown Jewel, is expected to remain a driving force on Raw and a key player in the WarGames match.

Adding to the drama, WWE is considering involving Brock Lesnar—a perennial powerhouse whose history with Paul Heyman and rivalry with Reigns could add a combustible element to the proceedings. Meanwhile, a returning Austin Theory may bolster The Vision’s ranks, signaling WWE’s intent to invest in its next generation of stars.

Storylines, Injuries, and the Road Ahead

The landscape leading into Survivor Series is a web of intersecting storylines. Rollins’ injury has forced creative adjustments, with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed being strategically removed from recent title contention to preserve the impact of their eventual championship runs. Jey Uso’s rise and CM Punk’s redemption arc further complicate the narrative, ensuring that no outcome is certain.

Behind the scenes, WWE is leveraging WarGames as an opportunity to reset its storytelling momentum. The pairing of Reigns and Punk is both a nod to the company’s past and a bet on its future. Their chemistry—or potential lack thereof—could define the entire event, with every move scrutinized by fans hungry for unpredictability and drama.

For Reigns, this match is personal. WrestleMania XL left scars, and the cracks in the Bloodline have only widened during his absence. The WarGames alliance with Punk is a chance to reclaim his legacy, but also a risk: two leaders, two egos, and one steel cage.

What’s Next for Roman Reigns?

As WWE gears up for Survivor Series, all eyes are on Reigns. Will his partnership with Punk usher in a new era of dominance, or will old rivalries resurface under the pressure of WarGames? The stakes have rarely been higher. With new stars rising and old ones returning, WWE’s main event scene is as volatile as ever.

Fans, meanwhile, are left to speculate. Could Survivor Series mark the start of a new Bloodline, or will it simply be a brief truce between two icons? Will The Vision emerge as the new standard-bearer, or is this all a prelude to Reigns reclaiming his throne?

Roman Reigns’ return, especially in tandem with CM Punk, feels less like a routine comeback and more like a calculated power play. With WWE navigating injuries and evolving storylines, the WarGames match at Survivor Series stands to be a turning point—one that may not just redefine Reigns’ legacy, but the future of WWE’s main event hierarchy itself.