Texas vs. Kentucky volleyball: Live updates, score, how to watch

7:32 pm, November 2, 2025
Head Coach Craig Skinner challenged a touch on a Brooklyn DeLeye termination. The Wildcats won the challenge and cut the deficit 22-21.
7:31 pm, November 2, 2025
Brooklyn DeLeye goes off hands to tie Set 3 for the fifth time, 20-20.
7:23 pm, November 2, 2025
Torrey Stafford powers her 14th kill of the day on a .387 clip to extend the Longhorn lead 15-12 in Set 3.
7:14 pm, November 2, 2025
Texas takes its first lead of the third set after Abby Vander Wall stuffs an attack by Kennedy Washington. The Longhorns are up 5-4.
7:05 pm, November 2, 2025
The second set is tied up for the eleventh time, 26-26.
6:54 pm, November 2, 2025
After anothe Longhorn block by Ayden Ames and Devin Kahahawai, Set 2 is tied for the seventh time as Texas overcomes a seven point deficit to meet Kentucky at 20-all.
6:50 pm, November 2, 2025
Texas capitalizes on the momentum shift in Greggory Gym and continues its 4-0 scoring run to cut the deficit 19-16. Ayden Ames and Abby Vander Wal block a Asia Thigpen attack, forcing a Kentucky timemout.
6:44 pm, November 2, 2025
Lizzie Carr’s termination boosts the Wildcats to reach 15 first in Set 2. The score stands at 15-12 entering the media timeout.
6:40 pm, November 2, 2025
Ayden Ames puts up a wall up front to stuff Brooklyn DeLeye, cutting the Longhorn deficit to 8-6. The block marks the Wildcats’ first attacking error of the day.
6:27 pm, November 2, 2025
A Lizzie Carr kill propels Kentucky to the 20 mark first in Set 1. The Wildcats hold a 20-12 lead over Texas.
Eva Hudson tools the block to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 18-10 and forces the Longhorns’ final timeout of Set 1. Hudson and Brooklyn DeLeye combine for nine kills while Texas totals eight.
The Longhorns are forced to take a timeout early in Set 1, as Kentucky extends its lead to five. The score stands at 10-5 entering the Texas timeout.
