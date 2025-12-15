That Protect Your Injury Claim

The moments after an accident feel chaotic. You’re shaken up, possibly hurt, and trying to figure out what just happened. If you’re physically able, though, pulling out your phone to take photos might be one of the most important things you do. Insurance companies love to dispute claims. They’ll question how the accident happened, who was at fault, and whether your injuries are really as serious as you say. Good photos from the scene cut through these disputes. They give our team at Burton Law Firm the evidence they need to build the strongest possible case.

Why Accident Photos Matter So Much

Your memory fades. Witnesses disappear. Physical evidence gets cleaned up, repaired, or destroyed. Photos create a permanent record of exactly what things looked like right after the crash. A Raleigh Personal Injury Lawyer will tell you that cases with strong photographic evidence typically settle faster and for better amounts. Insurance adjusters can’t as easily downplay damage or blame you for the accident when clear images show otherwise.

Photos also help accident reconstruction experts understand what happened. Skid marks, vehicle positions, and road conditions. They all tell a story. Without photos, that story becomes a guessing game between what you remember and what the other driver claims happened.

What You Should Photograph

If you can safely do it, document everything. Take more photos than you think you need. You can always delete extras later, but you can’t go back in time to capture what you missed.

Essential photos to take:

All vehicles involved from multiple angles

License plates of every vehicle

Damage to all vehicles (close-ups and wide shots)

Skid marks, debris, and fluid spills on the road

Traffic signs, signals, and road markings

Weather and lighting conditions

Your visible injuries

The other driver’s insurance card and license

Any property damage beyond the vehicles

Don’t just photograph your car. Get shots of the other vehicles too, even if they look fine. Sometimes damage that seems minor at first turns out to be significant once a mechanic actually inspects it.

Common Photography Mistakes

Taking blurry photos in a rush doesn’t help your case. Make sure your images are clear and well-lit. If it’s dark, use your phone’s flash or wait for better lighting if you can safely stay at the scene. Some people only photograph their own vehicle damage and that’s a mistake. You need to show the full context of what happened, including road conditions, traffic controls, and the positions where vehicles ended up. Never move vehicles before photographing them unless there’s a safety reason or the police instruct you to. The position of the cars often proves who’s at fault.

When You Can’t Take Photos Yourself

If you’re seriously injured, your health comes first. Don’t worry about photos if you need immediate medical attention. Ask a passenger, witness, or responding officer if they can take pictures for you. Police reports sometimes include photos, but don’t count on it. Many officers won’t photograph minor accidents. Even when they do, their photos might not capture everything that matters for your claim.

How Your Photos Contribute

Your attorney will use accident scene photos throughout your case. They strengthen demand letters to insurance companies, help during settlement negotiations, and become evidence if your case goes to trial. Photos often reveal details you didn’t notice at the scene. A Raleigh Personal Injury Lawyer might spot a traffic violation, hazardous road condition, or vehicle defect in your images that strengthens your case. Sometimes, insurance companies have their own investigators photograph the scene days or weeks later. By then, skid marks have faded, debris is gone, and the story has changed. Your immediate photos show the truth before anything got altered or cleaned up. Contact us to discuss your case today.