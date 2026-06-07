The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Disney+, Amazon, AMC+, Apple TV and More in June

Every month, streaming services add movies and TV shows to their libraries. Here are our picks for some of June’s most promising new titles. (Note: Streaming services occasionally change schedules without giving notice. For more recommendations on what to stream, sign up for our Watching newsletter here.)

New to Amazon Prime Video

‘Every Year After’ Season 1

Starts streaming: June 10

Based on Carley Fortune’s novel “Every Summer After,” this romantic melodrama begins with a young woman, Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall), being invited to the funeral of Sue Florek (Elisha Cuthbert), a woman who was like a second mother. Percy spent every summer of her teenage years vacationing in the resort town where Sue ran a restaurant and bar. During that time, she was first the best friend and then the girlfriend of Sue’s son Sam (Matt Cornett), before something terrible happened — events that make it awkward for Percy to return to her old haunts and old acquaintances. “Every Year After” does not reveal what went wrong — or why — until deep into the series. Mostly the show depicts the sometimes painful, sometimes healing passage of time, by contrasting tense scenes of Percy and Sam in the present day with flashbacks to the sweeter relationship they used to have.