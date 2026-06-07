The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Disney+, Amazon, AMC+, Apple TV and More in June

Every month, streaming services add movies and TV shows to their libraries. Here are our picks for some of June’s most promising new titles. (Note: Streaming services occasionally change schedules without giving notice. For more recommendations on what to stream, sign up for our Watching newsletter here.)
New to Amazon Prime Video
‘Every Year After’ Season 1
Starts streaming: June 10
Based on Carley Fortune’s novel “Every Summer After,” this romantic melodrama begins with a young woman, Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall), being invited to the funeral of Sue Florek (Elisha Cuthbert), a woman who was like a second mother. Percy spent every summer of her teenage years vacationing in the resort town where Sue ran a restaurant and bar. During that time, she was first the best friend and then the girlfriend of Sue’s son Sam (Matt Cornett), before something terrible happened — events that make it awkward for Percy to return to her old haunts and old acquaintances. “Every Year After” does not reveal what went wrong — or why — until deep into the series. Mostly the show depicts the sometimes painful, sometimes healing passage of time, by contrasting tense scenes of Percy and Sam in the present day with flashbacks to the sweeter relationship they used to have.
Also arriving:
June 3
“The Legend of Vox Machina” Season 4
New to AMC+
‘The Vampire Lestat’ Season 1
Starts streaming: June 7
The sequel to the AMC series “Interview With the Vampire” adapts the second novel in Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles, which sees the decadent, destructive Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) reinventing himself as a rock star. While the previous series was told from the perspective of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) — a New Orleans aristocrat who fell under Lestat’s spell in the early 20th century — the next phase in the story is mostly set in the present day, and is told from Lestat’s point of view as he sets the record straight on his scandalous past. Eric Bogosian returns in the role of the slimy journalist Daniel Molloy, who heard Louis’s confessions in “Interview With the Vampire” and is now making a documentary about Lestat. As was the case with the predecessor, the follow-up show is violent, lusty and unapologetically over-the-top.
Also arriving:
June 5
“The Ice Tower”
June 6
“Wild Spring”
June 11
“Doctor Who” Seasons 1-13
June 12
“Find Your Friends”
June 19
“The Voices of Our Mother”
June 25
“The A-Z Killer”
June 26
“Forbidden Fruits”
New to Apple TV
‘Cape Fear’
Starts streaming: June 5
John D. MacDonald’s novel “The Executioners” has been adapted into two hit movies, both named “Cape Fear” — a stark 1962 black-and-white revenge thriller, and a luridly colorful 1991 remake, directed by Martin Scorsese. Now the writer-producer Nick Antosca (“Channel Zero”) has taken pieces of all the previous versions and added his own modern spin for a TV mini-series that is as visually stylish as its predecessors. Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson play the Bowdens, married lawyers who over a decade ago opposed each other in the case of Max Cady (Javier Bardem). (Cady was accused of killing his wife and unborn child.) When Max is released from prison, he begins entangling himself in the lives of the Bowden family in ways that make them increasingly paranoid — and for good reason.
Also arriving:
June 19
“Sugar” Season 2
New to Disney+
‘Hoppers’
Starts streaming: June 3
One of the best reviewed Pixar films in years, this animated science-fiction comedy is about a teenage environmentalist named Mabel (voiced by Piper Curda), who discovers that her college biology professor (Kathy Najimy) has invented a way to transfer human minds into realistic robot animals. Mabel makes the leap into a mechanical beaver, going undercover with the woodland creatures to try to warn them about the sleazy human politician (Jon Hamm) who has been driving them out of their natural habitat. “Hoppers” is fast-paced and packed with snappy slapstick gags, but it’s also a movie about a passionate young woman who so badly wants to make a difference in the world that she sometimes acts before she thinks.
‘A Spark Into a Flame: Hamilton & Hip Hop’
Starts streaming: June 16
The Broadway musical “Hamilton” has become such a cultural phenomenon in the 11 years since it debuted that it’s easy to forget how innovative the composer Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music is. The new documentary “A Spark Into a Flame” examines how Miranda spruced up catchy show tunes with elements of classic hip-hop, in ways that felt fresh and natural and not forced or corny. The movie also looks back at the creation of “The Hamilton Mixtape,” an album in which Miranda and his collaborators worked directly with today’s top rappers and pop artists to convert the show’s songs into something more like their modern influences.
Also arriving:
June 6
“Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb Shorts”
June 10
“Dragon Striker” Season 1
June 11
“The X-Files: I Want to Believe”
June 24
“Avatar: Fire and Ash”
New to HBO Max
‘Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult’
Starts streaming: June 1
In the 1980s and ’90s, Hoyt Richards became one of the first male supermodels, known for his blend of machismo and beauty. But what almost nobody knew until later was that Richards, the poster boy for materialism, was secretly living an ascetic life among other devotees of Frederick von Mierers, a New Age guru who demanded absolute fealty — and a lot of Richards’s income. The documentary filmmaker Chris Smith (“Fyre,” “Bad Vegan”) looks back at von Mierers’s group Eternal Values in the three-part “Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult.” Relying on interviews with former members and video from the group’s bizarre public access TV show, the series tracks how an organization originally focused on positivity and human connection eventually devolved into conspiracy theories and sexual exploitation.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3
Starts streaming: June 21
In the second season of this “Game of Thrones” prequel series, the two most powerful women in the fantasy realm of Westeros — the former friends turned adversaries Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) — tried to prevent a full-blown civil war from breaking out across multiple kingdoms. But events spun out of their control, and as Season 3 begins, even Alicent’s attempts to make peace with Rhaenyra do not seem likely to keep Westeros from exploding into violent chaos. Of all the shows in the “Game of Thrones” franchise, “House of the Dragon” is the one that leads hardest into the fantasy spectacle of the novelist George R.R. Martin’s books, and this new season should provide plenty of the large-scale battles and fire-breathing dragons that fans love.
Also arriving:
June 5
“Pillion”
June 7
“Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World)”
June 14
“My Adventures With Superman” Season 3
June 19
“How to Make a Killing”
June 23
“The Welcome Table”
June 26
“Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness”
June 30
“Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story”
New to Hulu
‘Not Suitable for Work’ Season 1
Starts streaming: June 2
The latest sitcom from the writer-producer Mindy Kaling and her frequent collaborator Charlie Grandy has an overtly “Friends”-like vibe, following five recent college graduates who live across the hall from each other in the same New York building. In one apartment: Kel (Nicholas Duvernay), a medical student who wants to be an actor; Davis (Will Angus), a finance bro who is a hopeless romantic; and Josh (Jack Martin), an aspiring investigative journalist. In the other: Abby (Avantika), an assistant to a celebrity stylist; and AJ (Ella Hunt), an ambitious financial analyst who just got a job on Davis’s team. True to its name, “Not Suitable for Work” is much raunchier than the ’90s hangout comedies that came before it, but the basic idea remains the same — to watch a group of clumsy young adults comically struggle with getting their lives started.
‘Alice and Steve’ Season 1
Starts streaming: June 8
In this British comedy series, Nicola Walker plays Alice, a middle-aged wife and mother determined to find a partner for her decades-old best friend, Steve (Jemaine Clement), who struggles to connect with women. Then Steve — unexpectedly — finds a romantic spark with Nicola’s daughter, Izzy (Yali Topol Margalith), who has just moved back home after a bad breakup. Created and written by Sophie Goodhart, “Alice and Steve” finds the humor in a budding relationship that society generally judges as inappropriate. It’s a show about well-meaning people who just want the best for the people they love, but who don’t always agree on how that should look.
‘The Bear’ Season 5
Starts streaming: June 25
The Emmy-winning series “The Bear” comes to an end with its fifth season, wrapping up the story of Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a fine dining chef who has been fighting to reimagine and rescue his family’s struggling Chicago restaurant. Season 4 ended with a surprise twist, as Carmy decided that his obsessive perfectionism and deep-rooted emotional problems were holding back the creativity of his staff and partners — including his childhood friend Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and his talented sous-chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri). Carmy announced he would be stepping down. When will he leave? What will he do next? Can the business survive without him? These are some of the questions that should be answered in what ought to be an emotional send-off to a beloved show.
Also arriving:
June 1
“Doctor on the Edge”
June 2
“Kneecap”
June 5
“Hannah Berner: None of My Business”
“Keeper”
June 9
“It Ends With Us”
June 17
“The Season” Season 1
June 26
“Queens of the Dead”