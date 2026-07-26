Report: Timberwolves Get Major Kyrie Irving Trade Update Amid LeBron Miss

DALLAS, TX – JANUARY 22: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks calls a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at American Airlines Center on January 22, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Getty

The Minnesota Timberwolves felt they were an elite perimeter scorer away from getting to the NBA Finals, so they explored their options.

The face of the franchise needed more help, something to discourage those pesky double teams from collapsing on him so often. It took losing Julius Randle and Naz Reid, but the Wolves got their hands on ascending superstar point guard LaMelo Ball. The team had another big name on its radar.

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According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Wolves reached out to the Dallas Mavericks about the possibility of a trade for Kyrie Irving. The Mavs, however, gave a firm response.

“There’s been no trade talks over the last month regarding Kyrie Irving,” Siegel said. “Teams reached out near the start of free agency to inquire about his availability … the teams we know that reached out, the Detroit Pistons were a team that reached out; we know the Minnesota Timberwolves reached out; I’m sure there’s a few other teams mixed in there.

“The message to them was Kyrie’s not available, and the Mavericks are not actively looking to trade him. They have not put him on the trade block.”

Timberwolves Won’t Get Kyrie Irving, But They Seem to Have an Answer at Point Guard

Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks

GettyDALLAS, TX – JANUARY 22: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks calls a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at American Airlines Center on January 22, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

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It is unclear whether the Wolves inquired about Irving’s availability before or after landing Ball from the Hornets. Considering the sheer volume of assets the Wolves sent out for Ball, it would have been quite difficult to acquire Irving, who is still seen as an elite player despite not having played in over a year due to a torn ACL.

The last time Irving was healthy, he continued to show he was among the league’s premier point guards. In the 2024-25 season, the nine-time All-Star averaged a shade under 25 points per game and registered a 40% 3-point percentage. Roughly three weeks before sustaining a torn ACL, Irving had a 42-point masterpiece in which he converted seven of his 10 3-pointers in a win over the Golden State Warriors.

That kind of talent would fit wonderfully alongside a three-level player like Edwards. Ball, too, has a playstyle similar to Irving, which might have played a role in why the Wolves viewed the 24-year-old star as a worthy trade investment.

Minnesota Moves Forward After LeBron‘s Decision

The last few weeks were spent dreaming about the long-shot what if. Although James reportedly thought hard about joining the Wolves, the 22-time All-Star chose the Philadelphia 76ers after a nearly monthlong free agency.

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James, the oldest player in the league, would have been a marvelous addition to a Minnesota team in need of power forward — on about the cheapest deal imaginable.

Darn those Minnesota winters!

With all that in the rear view, the Wolves must look to fill out their depth. According to team insider Jon Krawczynski, the Wolves front office will move past James by trusting the development already taking place within their own walls, allowing their young players to graduate into more prominent roles rather than searching outside the organization for answers.

“After losing to the San Antonio Spurs in May, the Wolves are pivoting again. This time, they are prioritizing a big, dynamic backcourt with Ball and Edwards over the frontcourt bully ball they have played the last three years,” Krawczynski wrote.

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