The Best Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now (July 10-17, 2026)

When Friday rolls around, I check in on Netflix to see what’s getting the most streams and spurring the most activity on social media. I also scan overall popularity, IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes ratings, and my Letterboxd watchlist to come up with four recommended flicks every week. Millie Bobby Brown returns for a third go-round as Enola Holmes this week, so let’s watch the detectives.

Enola Holmes 3

Sometimes you want a movie that prioritizes fun, and Enola Holmes 3 is just what the doctor ordered for a sweltering summer weekend, topping the global Netflix charts with a bullet. Millie Bobby Brown returns as Sherlock Holmes’s less-famous sister, this time preparing for her wedding to Tewkesbury in Malta. But when her brother mysteriously disappears, romance must take a back seat as our enterprising detective unravels a conspiracy around lost Afghan gold. It’s a breezy romp with a surprising anti-colonialist message.

Director: Phillip Baranti

Stars: Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown, Helena Bonham Carter

Genre: Mystery

Rating: PG-13

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Honey Don’t!

For a different spin on the female detective genre that still crackles with wit and energy, Ethan Coen’s 2025 Honey Don’t! aims to please. Margaret Qualley stars as Honey O’Donahue, a small-town private detective who learns that a prospective client has been murdered. As she starts to run down suspects, the case leads her into confrontations with a mysterious church, a drug ring, and estranged family members. It’s a real hoot.

See You Yesterday

For a quirky and unique take on the murder mystery, check out 2019’s See You Yesterday, which throws a time-travel spin into the proceedings. When science prodigy C.J. Walker’s brother is mistakenly shot by a police officer, she uses her newly invented time machine to go back 24 hours and try to save his life. Needless to say, things aren’t ever that simple, and See You Yesterday does a lot of clever things with paradoxes while also keeping its characters and settings distinct and lively.

Nice Girls

French action-comedy Nice Girls obviously takes inspiration from buddy cop classics like Bad Boys but gives the concept a female-oriented spin that turns out to be a lot of fun. Alice Taglioni and Stéfi Celma star as Léo and Mélanie, a rule-breaking cop and a buttoned-down detective, as they team up to track down Léo’s missing brother. It’s not a highbrow comedy by any means, but Taglioni has tremendous screen presence, and there are plenty of laughs and incredible French scenery to enjoy.

Recommended by Our Editors

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