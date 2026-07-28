The Full ‘Buck Moon’ Is Approaching—Here’s What It Means for Every Star Sign

Get ready! The full moon in Aquarius—also known as the “buck moon”—occurs on July 29 at 10:35 a.m. Eastern Time. Full moons signify the completion of the monthly lunar cycle, highlighting the areas that demand our concentration and care. This week, the sun in Leo and moon in Aquarius oppose each other, illuminating our planet with enlightenment. (Why is it called the buck moon? July is traditionally the time of year when young male deer reveal their new, velvet-covered antlers.)

The lunation aspects expansive Jupiter in Leo, heightening the drama; “great awakener” Uranus in Gemini, enticing us to use our power in words; visionary Neptune retrograde in Aries, prompting a second look at our former goals; and transcendent Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, driving us to reclaim control.

Essentially, the Barbault’s Basket, which perfected and peaked over the last two weeks, is adding intensity to the mix. We are currently undergoing a metamorphosis, which will allow us to spread our wings and fly. The journey forward will be challenging, but leaving our comfort zone will help propel us on the right course.

Hours before the buck moon, tender Venus in Virgo and vigorous Mars in Gemini face off, manifesting drama with others. We may not feel seen until the full moon sparks the need to speak up and be heard. In the evening, the Sun and Jupiter in Leo share a cosmic union called “cazimi” (the Latin name translates to “in the heart of the Sun”), lending us additional stamina. With the North Node of Destiny having just transitioned into Aquarius and the South Node of Destiny in Leo on July 26, a stroke of luck may arrive that resolves matters quickly.

Also, watch out for Mercury retroshade in Cancer (the backspin ended on July 23; however, Mercury is revisiting the degrees of the retrograde in the post-shadow phase until August 6), as it’ll confuse our sentiments and spin us round in circles, especially with Saturn retrograde in Aries (which began on July 26), tugging at the karmic repercussions of our choices.

What can we be certain of? Our outlook will not be the same after the full moon. So take a breath, center your thoughts, and prepare for the best way to cope, whether meditation, connecting with nature, or helping others. Remember, the only way out is through. Be kind to yourselves!

Read your full moon in Aquarius horoscope below.

Aries

Being a leader in the community means that you have to lead by example. Even though you are the best ram for the job, your charismatic and endearing nature encourages you to live up to the words you preach in order to move the masses and earn their respect. You can do it with the right amount of gusto and charm.

Taurus

Rise and shine! Attracting your professional aspirations will be easier than ever, since your public persona and career are having a glow-up under the full moon. People will find that you are particularly insightful and intelligent about the particular area that you cover. You’ll succeed in the long run.

Gemini

Who’s going to ride your wild horses, Gemini? Whether you want to seek excitement and adventure with someone else is up to you, but it’s best to focus on finding pleasure for yourself without the stress of trying to appease others. Now is your chance to break out of a rut to be authentic and bold on your terms.

Cancer

For the first time in a while, you are uninhibited. Your fantasies are coming alive, urging you to express these hidden desires openly. Don’t be shy or hold back, because the full moon wants you to lean into seduction and intimacy. As a result, you will feel free, confident in your skin, and unafraid to be outspoken about your passions.