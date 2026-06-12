The gap between the monthly cost of charging a Tesla Cybertruck vs filling a Ram 1500 in the US is nothing short of staggering

When you figure out the monthly cost of charging a Tesla Cybertruck and compare it to filling up a Ram 1500, the gap will leave your jaw on the floor.

As ever, the debate between EVs and gas cars continues to rage on.

The main point of contention comes down to costs associated with the two vehicle types.

Will this comparison settle the debate once and for all? We wouldn’t hold our breath on that, but it makes an illuminating case.

How much does charging a Tesla Cybertruck cost?

There’s been no end to the debates about whether EVs trump gas cars.

And when you think about it, a Cybertruck and a Ram 1500 feel like the perfect vehicles to draw direct comparisons between.

These two vehicles make a natural fit for a comparison, because they are both considered full-size pickups.

If you’re a Ram 1500 owner considering a EV conversion, then a Cybertruck would be your most obvious go-to if you wanted that same driving experience.

FULLTHROTTLERICK

But from this point onwards, it’s all about the differences.

The entry-level Tesla Cybertruck starts at $79,990, putting it at nearly double the entry-level 2025 Ram 1500, which starts at $40,275.

But how does it compare on charging/fueling costs?

For the sake of the comparison, let’s assumption that each vehicle drives 15,000 miles a year.

The average Tesla Cybertruck costs around $6.97 to charge per 100 miles driven.

FULLTHROTTLERICK

Using the 15,000-mile measurement, the Cybertruck costs around $1,045.50 per year to charge.

That breaks down to a monthly electric bill of around $87.13.

Not too shabby at all, but how does the Ram 1500 stack up?

How does the Ram 1500 compare?

The average Ram 1500 costs $13.42 to fuel per 100 miles, which would come out at around $2,013 per year to fuel.

That’s about $167.75 per month.

FULLTHROTTLERICK

That’s about double what the Cybertruck’s monthly costs come down to.

So while the Ram 1500 is cheaper to buy, it’s costlier to keep running on the road.

There’s no end in sight to these EV-gas comparisons

As EVs become more and more popular, more people are bound to draw up comparisons.

We have seen more EV drivers proclaiming their savings in recent years – particularly among those who drive Teslas.

One Model 3 owner broke down the figures and threw in insurance and maintenance for good measure.

And even then, there’s competition among EV drivers about which brands are kinder on the wallet, as demonstrated when this GMC Hummer owner compared his charging costs to a neighbor’s Tesla.

Ultimately, every person needs to do their research and take everything into account before making any big decisions.