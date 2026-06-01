The ‘Love Island USA’ lineup is here. Meet the Season 8 cast members entering the villa.

Get ready for another summer of love — and plenty of drama. Love Island USA is back for a fresh round of recouplings, dumpings and bombshells.

A new group of singles is heading into the villa for Season 8 — which premieres Tuesday on Peacock — hoping to find love and walk away with the $100,000 prize.

This year’s Islanders include a police officer, a Paralympic medalist, the daughter of a former NBA player and the brother of an ex-contestant.

One Islander, Vasana Montgomery, was removed days before the premiere after allegedly using a racial slur in resurfaced social media videos.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island USA Season 8 cast.

Aniya Harvey

Aniya Harvey. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 23

Location: Tyrone, Ga.

Harvey, the daughter of former NBA player Donnell Harvey, is looking to be “courted” in the villa. “No one wants a guy that’s nonchalant, not giving you the time of day,” she says. “You’re giving loser, and no one wants that, and I’ve done the bums.”

Beatriz Hatz

Beatriz Hatz. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 25

Location: San Diego

Hatz is a Paralympic track-and-field athlete. She competed at both the 2020 and 2024 Games, and won a bronze medal at the latter in the women’s long jump T64. As for romance? “I’m not going to compete for a man — he’s not a medal.”

Bryce Dettloff

Bryce Dettloff. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 29

Location: Los Angeles

Model, DJ and handyman Dettloff says he’s reached a point in life where he’s looking for something serious. He says: “I’m like getting old. I’m turning 30 soon. The kids are calling me unc now.”

Gabriel Vasconcelos

Gabriel Vasconcelos. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 26

Location: Miami

Vasconcelos, a model, says he’ll “bring the Brazilian fire” to the villa. “I speak Spanish, Portuguese and English. If I wanna approach you, I’ll be speaking your language, but making out is my love language.”

KC Chandler

KC Chandler. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 23

Location: Fresno, Calif.

Chandler works as a nursing assistant and believes his job gives him an advantage in dating. He adds: “If you’re a man and you have scrubs, your muscles showing a little bit, they are going for that every time.”

Kenzie Annis

Kenzie Annis. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 24

Location: Kennesaw, Ga.

Nurse and nanny Annis said she’s ready to get back into dating after spending the past year and a half single. “I’m so starving for some boys,” she says.

Melanie Moreno

Melanie Moreno. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 24

Location: Los Angeles

Moreno, who works as a manager at a bikini store, is hoping to turn her love life around. “The ones in the damaged bin, that’s like a bikini that describes my dating life,” she jokes.

Sean Reifel

Sean Reifel. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 29

Location: Easton, Pa.

Reifel is a police officer and the father of a young son. “Being told you’re a father was the craziest 180 for me. I am so proud to be his dad,” he says.

Sincere Rhea

Sincere Rhea. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 25

Hometown: Cape May, N.J.

Rhea, an athlete, describes himself as a “ladies’ man.” He jokes: “Do I have a wandering eye? I have two, for sure.”

Trinity Tatum

Trinity Tatum. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 23

Location: Newport News, Va.

Model Tatum says she’s looking for a fresh start — and a partner who can match her confidence. She adds: “I don’t want a guy who’s a side character. I need the main character because I know I am the prize.”

Zach Georgiou

Zach Georgiou. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

Age: 26

Location: Birmingham, U.K.

British contestant Georgiou is following in his brother Charlie’s footsteps, who took part in Season 7 of Love Island USA. “I’m here to see if I can do better than him and find love,” he says.