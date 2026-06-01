The ‘Love Island USA’ lineup is here. Meet the Season 8 cast members entering the villa.

Get ready for another summer of love — and plenty of drama. Love Island USA is back for a fresh round of recouplings, dumpings and bombshells.
A new group of singles is heading into the villa for Season 8 — which premieres Tuesday on Peacock — hoping to find love and walk away with the $100,000 prize.
This year’s Islanders include a police officer, a Paralympic medalist, the daughter of a former NBA player and the brother of an ex-contestant.
One Islander, Vasana Montgomery, was removed days before the premiere after allegedly using a racial slur in resurfaced social media videos.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island USA Season 8 cast.
Aniya Harvey
Age: 23
Location: Tyrone, Ga.
Harvey, the daughter of former NBA player Donnell Harvey, is looking to be “courted” in the villa. “No one wants a guy that’s nonchalant, not giving you the time of day,” she says. “You’re giving loser, and no one wants that, and I’ve done the bums.”
Beatriz Hatz
Age: 25
Location: San Diego
Hatz is a Paralympic track-and-field athlete. She competed at both the 2020 and 2024 Games, and won a bronze medal at the latter in the women’s long jump T64. As for romance? “I’m not going to compete for a man — he’s not a medal.”
Bryce Dettloff
Age: 29
Location: Los Angeles
Model, DJ and handyman Dettloff says he’s reached a point in life where he’s looking for something serious. He says: “I’m like getting old. I’m turning 30 soon. The kids are calling me unc now.”
Gabriel Vasconcelos
Age: 26
Location: Miami
Vasconcelos, a model, says he’ll “bring the Brazilian fire” to the villa. “I speak Spanish, Portuguese and English. If I wanna approach you, I’ll be speaking your language, but making out is my love language.”
KC Chandler
Age: 23
Location: Fresno, Calif.
Chandler works as a nursing assistant and believes his job gives him an advantage in dating. He adds: “If you’re a man and you have scrubs, your muscles showing a little bit, they are going for that every time.”
Kenzie Annis
Age: 24
Location: Kennesaw, Ga.
Nurse and nanny Annis said she’s ready to get back into dating after spending the past year and a half single. “I’m so starving for some boys,” she says.
Melanie Moreno
Age: 24
Location: Los Angeles
Moreno, who works as a manager at a bikini store, is hoping to turn her love life around. “The ones in the damaged bin, that’s like a bikini that describes my dating life,” she jokes.
Sean Reifel
Age: 29
Location: Easton, Pa.
Reifel is a police officer and the father of a young son. “Being told you’re a father was the craziest 180 for me. I am so proud to be his dad,” he says.
Sincere Rhea
Age: 25
Hometown: Cape May, N.J.
Rhea, an athlete, describes himself as a “ladies’ man.” He jokes: “Do I have a wandering eye? I have two, for sure.”
Trinity Tatum
Age: 23
Location: Newport News, Va.
Model Tatum says she’s looking for a fresh start — and a partner who can match her confidence. She adds: “I don’t want a guy who’s a side character. I need the main character because I know I am the prize.”
Zach Georgiou
Age: 26
Location: Birmingham, U.K.
British contestant Georgiou is following in his brother Charlie’s footsteps, who took part in Season 7 of Love Island USA. “I’m here to see if I can do better than him and find love,” he says.