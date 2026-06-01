Women’s College World Series schedule 2026: Scores, bracket, TV times

No. 11 Texas Tech secured the final spot in the Women’s College World Series semifinals Sunday night, outlasting No. 8 UCLA in a nine-inning thriller for an 8-7 win at Devon Park. The Red Raiders erased a three-run deficit in the seventh inning before pulling ahead in extras, where Kaitlyn Terry delivered the go-ahead RBI double and later added an insurance run. NiJaree Canady recorded the final out as Texas Tech survived one of the most dramatic games of the tournament to advance to the semifinals.

The loss ended UCLA’s season, though the Bruins added three more home runs Sunday and finished the year with a nation-leading 209.

Earlier in the day, reigning national champion and No. 2 Texas staved off elimination with a 3-1 win over No. 4 Nebraska. Katie Stewart, who had been hitless in the WCWS to that point, delivered a three-run home run in the sixth inning to break open a game in which national player of the year Jordy Frahm had carried a no-hitter into the sixth. Frahm also accounted for Nebraska’s only run with a leadoff home run in the first inning, but Teagan Kavan allowed just three hits the rest of the way to send Texas through.

The defeat also closed the book on Frahm’s decorated college career, which included two national championships at Oklahoma before she transferred back to her home state.

Nebraska and UCLA joined No. 5 Arkansas and Mississippi State among the teams eliminated from this year’s tournament, trimming the WCWS field to four. No. 7 Tennessee and No. 1 Alabama both enter the semifinals at 2-0 and unbeaten in Oklahoma City. Tennessee will face Texas in a rematch of their opening-round meeting, while Alabama takes on Texas Tech in the nightcap.

Texas and Texas Tech, coming through the elimination bracket, must each win twice on Monday to reach the Women’s College World Series championship series. An “if necessary” game will follow each matchup if needed to determine the two finalists.

For the complete schedule and results for every matchup at Devon Park, follow along right here at CBS Sports.

All times ET

Women’s College World Series schedule

Monday, June 1

Game 11: No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Texas (Noon ESPN)

Game 12 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 11 (2:30 p.m. ESPN)

Game 13: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 11 Texas Tech (7 p.m. ESPN)

Game 14 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 13 (9:30 p.m. ESPN)

Championship Series

Game 1: Wednesday, June 3 (8 p.m. ESPN)

Game 2: Thursday, June 4 (8 p.m. ESPN)

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, June 5 (8 p.m. ESPN)

Women’s College World Series results

Thursday, May 28

Game 1: No. 11 Texas Tech 8, Mississippi State 0 (F/5)

Game 2: No. 7 Tennessee 6, No. 2 Texas 3

Game 3: No. 1 Alabama 6, No. 8 UCLA 3

Game 4: No. 4 Nebraska 5, No. 5 Arkansas 3 (F/10)

Friday, May 29

Game 5: No. 2 Texas 4, Mississippi State 0

Game 6: No. 8 UCLA 11, No. 5 Arkansas 0 (F/5)

Saturday, May 30

Game 7: No. 7 Tennessee 2, No. 11 Texas Tech 1 (F/9)

Game 8: No. 1 Alabama 5, No. 4 Nebraska 1

Sunday, May 31

Game 9: No. 2 Texas 3, No. 4 Nebraska 1

Game 10: No. 11 Texas Tech 8, No. 8 UCLA 7 (F/9)