The Rise of the ‘Gap Year’—Young Americans Turn Away from the World of Work

The gap year is making a comeback among young Americans as graduates confront a weak job market, rising burnout and growing uncertainty about what comes after college.

More students and recent graduates are delaying full-time work or graduate school, instead using time off to travel, pick up short-term work, gain experience or reconsider career plans altogether.

The graduate labor market in the United States is weak right now due to factors such as AI disruption, white-collar hiring slowdown, and entry-level cuts.

The shift appears to be accelerating. CivicScience polling found the share of graduates planning a gap year jumped from 8 percent in 2024 to 22 percent in 2026. Over the same period, the number planning to move directly into work fell from 38 percent to 22 percent.

The numbers point to a broader change in how Gen Z views the transition into adulthood, with the once-standard college-to-career pipeline looking increasingly unstable.

Graduates Are Entering One of the Toughest Job Markets in Years

The renewed interest in gap years comes as many young Americans struggle to break into the workforce.

Surveys show widespread pessimism about job prospects among recent graduates. Separate data cited by career platform Kickresume found 58 percent of graduates were still searching for their first job after college, while nearly two-thirds said employers expected experience they did not yet have.

The disconnect is pushing some young adults to rethink the pressure to move immediately into full-time work.

“Instead of waiting for the ‘right’ job or following a timeline that may not feel quite right, many young adults are actively creating space to explore,” Liz Delia, a professor and founder of Sabbatical Studio, which helps people plan career breaks, told Newsweek.

Increasingly, the gap year is being viewed less as a fallback and more as a strategic pause.

From left: Sydney Zarsadias looks at the sea from a cliff; and wears a lab coat.

Why More Graduates Are Choosing To Pause

For Sydney Zarsadias, 27, of Charlotte, North Carolina, the decision to take time off after college was driven less by escape than by preparation.

“About halfway through college, I decided I’d take a gap year after graduating in 2021 for a few reasons,” Zarsadias told Newsweek.

“I knew that, before applying to medical training, I would need hands-on patient care experience, and I also wanted the freedom to travel before starting grad school.”

She spent the next two years working as a medical assistant, living at home, saving money and building the clinical experience required for physician assistant programs.

Safe embed will be rendered here

Service URL:

“It was definitely a great transition period where I was able to reflect on the type of career I wanted to pursue,” Zarsadias said. “It was surprisingly very nice to spend time with family after being away in undergrad.”

Few of Zarsadias’ undergraduate peers initially took the same route, she said, but that changed once she entered her physician assistant program.

“A majority of the 65 people I was learning alongside had also taken one to two years off to gain experience, travel and save,” she said.

After completing her training, Zarsadias started working in emergency medicine earlier this year.

“I would definitely recommend a gap year to anyone. It truly helped me feel certain and grounded in the decisions I was making for the future—a nice reset button.”

How Gap Years Lost Their Stigma

Gap years have long been common in parts of Europe but historically carried more stigma in the United States.

Experts say cost has been one of the biggest barriers. Structured travel programs can be expensive, while stepping away from the traditional path can delay full-time earnings.

“There has also been strong cultural pressure to go straight from college into a career,” Peter Duris, CEO and co-founder of Kickresume, told Newsweek.

But that pressure appears to be easing. Duris said the pandemic normalized less traditional timelines as students deferred school, delayed career decisions and reassessed priorities.

“There may have been stigma in the past—but it’s becoming more normalized to prioritize time outside of work,” Duris said. “Gen Z is outspoken about wanting better work-life balance and more flexibility.”

Gen Z Is Rewriting the College-to-Career Timeline

For many young adults, the appeal of a gap year lies in turning uncertainty into something more productive.

“It’s no secret that young adults are navigating a world that feels unpredictable—economically, socially and professionally,” Delia said. “Choosing to take a gap year is an agentic decision.”

Rather than avoiding instability, Delia said many young adults are using the time to confront it directly through work experience, travel or personal development.

“Most people who take gap years really put in the work to get clear on what they want for their future,” Delia said. “That can have compounding effects in terms of confidence and direction.”

In a weaker hiring environment, the modern gap year may be less about delaying adulthood than redefining how young people enter it.

Related Articles

Start your unlimited Newsweek trial