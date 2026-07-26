‘The Rookie’ Creator Reveals Supersized Season 9 Premiere At Comic-Con

The Rookie creator Alexi Hawley and the cast, led by Nathan Fillion, made a return to Comic-Con with some news about ABC series’ upcoming ninth season. It started production this week without Fillion, who will join the rest on set Monday but was reunited with his colleagues during the show’s Comic-Con panel Saturday.

Hawley revealed that the Season 9 premiere will be supersized. “It’s a two-parter, so it won’t all be resolved in one episode — there’s a lot going on,” he said. “I think it’s the best of what we do, it’s incredibly high stakes, dramatic. It’s a love story, it’s funny and unexpected. I just wish everything up to wait till January to see it.”

The last part is a reference to the fact that, as it has done for the past couple of seasons,The Rookie once again will launch its season in January.

RELATED: ABC Fall 2026 Schedule: No ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Series, ‘High Potential’ & ‘Shifting Gears’ Held For Midseason With ‘The Rookie’ & ‘Will Trent’

The long wait may be excruciating for fans who, two and a half months on, are still reeling from the jaw-dropping Season 8 finale cliffhanger in which Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) were abducted seconds after she had accepted his romantic sunset beach proposal.

Fans in the Indigo Ballroom were vocal about it when O’Neil asked how they felt about the “rollercoaster” final scene during the panel, prompting series star Nathan Fillion to step in with, “Show of hands — who had a conniption in their living room?”

After seeing the sea of hands, O’Neil felt bad about it.

RELATED: ‘The Rookie: North’ Picked Up To Series By ABC; Spinoff Eyes Midseason Run Alongside Mothership, Setting Up Crossovers

“Oh no! We will send you some magnesium to calm you down, have a nice little bit of tea,” she joked, adding, “We’re so sorry for that, but also thank you for going along for the ride.”

Season 9 will kick off in the wake of the kidnapping cliffhanger.

“We’re definitely gonna start that way, figure out where they are, and figure out how to get them back, and whatever obstacles we can put in their way on that,” Hawley told Deadline in May. “And then seeing Tim and Lucy wherever they are, I don’t think they’re going to sit idly by and wait to be rescued.”

At Comic-Con, O’Neil was asked about her reaction when she first read the beach scene in the finale script, written by Hawley.

“Honestly, when I was reading it the first time it was like, ‘I can’t believe he’s finally giving it to them, I’m in shock,’” she said. “And then the next moment I was like, ‘See? I knew he wasn’t going to give it to them.’ And also, admittedly, my heart went out to everyone who’s deeply invested because I was like, ‘This is gonna be hard.’ So thank you for being so invested. But I went on the rollercoaster with you guys. It was great.”

As for filming the scene, she said, “It was very rushed to shoot that day, though, it was very unceremonious. We were chasing the light.”

Added Winter, “Yeah, we timed it to the sunset. It was interesting, the whole thing was moving quick. We had to knock it out. But I think seeing that script was surprising, and it made me laugh. Kind of like, ha-ha, really bad. It was great.”

Here is a video:

The Rookie’s Melissa O’Neil and Eric Winter “apologize” and are “sorry” for the wild emotional roller coaster that was the Season 8 finale at #SDCC pic.twitter.com/xBG7vGzOFQ — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 25, 2026

Below are Fillion’s comments about the joy of working on The Rookie where “my worst day is a great day.”

Nathan Fillion says he’s excited for all the fun he’s going to have (and thanks the fans for their support) when he starts filming Season 9 of The Rookie on Monday. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/l5JxzpAOAf — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 25, 2026

The panel was crashed by Jay Ellis, star of the upcoming spinoff The Rookie: North, which also premieres in January on ABC. As a novice to the franchise, he asked The Rookie cast for advice.

Fillion: “Learn everybody’s name. It make is much easier to apologize if ever you are late.”

Shawn Ashmore: “Stretch before stunts.”

Richard T. Jones: “Padding. Don’t be too masculine, use kneepads.”

Destiny Jackson contributed to this report.