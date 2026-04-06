The season ends tonight in Las Vegas. WVU plays Oklahoma for the College Basketball Crown championship. Here’s everything you need to know.

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Tipoff Time: 5:30PM ET

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena — Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast Information

Channel: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports (with TV provider login)

Announcers: Gus Johnson, Jim Jackson and Kristina Pink

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Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Brad Howe

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Betting Odds

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Spread: Oklahoma -3.5 (-114) / WVU +3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Oklahoma -172 / WVU +142

Total: O/U 137.5 (-115 Over / -105 Under)

(As of 10:00AM ET/April 5, 2026)

Game Preview

West Virginia is playing for a championship this evening. That’s a sentence that wasn’t on anybody’s bingo card when this season ended in Kansas City three weeks ago.

Oklahoma comes in at 20-15 overall after knocking off Colorado 90-86 in overtime in the quarterfinals and Baylor 82-69 in the semifinals. The Sooners were on the NCAA Tournament bubble all season and ended up on the wrong side of it, but they’ve looked like a tournament-caliber team in Las Vegas. Porter Moser’s group averages 82.9 points per game and leads the SEC in three-point shooting, hitting 36.4% from deep on the season.

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WVU has been a different team in this tournament than they were for most of the regular season. Against Creighton on Saturday, the Mountaineers shot 53% from the floor, hit 12 threes, and won by 17 points. The win secured West Virginia’s first 20-win season in six years. DJ Thomas led five double-figure scorers with 20 points.

The last time WVU won a postseason tournament was the 2007 NIT. That can change this evening.

The Game Within The Game

Oklahoma averages 9.7 threes per game and shoots 36.4% from three for the season. WVU’s three-point defense has been a known weakness all year. Nijel Pack — who has 2,342 career points and is shooting 44% from three — is the primary threat, but this is a team with four capable scorers in the starting lineup. Xzayvier Brown had 21 points against Baylor. Tae Davis has been in double figures in both tournament games. If WVU lets the Sooners get comfortable from the perimeter, this gets away from them quickly.

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The flip side: WVU held opponents to 34.1% from three this season, and both teams they’ve met in this tournament have had to work for everything. The defense that held Creighton to 70 points on Saturday is capable of making Oklahoma uncomfortable.

Mo Wague is a name Mountaineer fans will recognize. The 6-10 forward is Oklahoma’s leading rebounder at 6.7 per game. He was, of course, a Mountaineer before a stop at Alabama. He gives the Sooners a physical interior presence that will test Lorient and Harlan Obioha.

On the offensive end, the Mountaineers need to keep doing what they did against Creighton. Eaglestaff has been the breakout story of this tournament — 16 points against Creighton, 18 against Stanford. If he’s making shots, this team is genuinely hard to guard. Oklahoma allowed opponents to shoot 33.2% from three in SEC play, so the threes should be there if WVU is moving the ball.

Jasper Floyd and Huff staying out of foul trouble is critical without Amir Jenkins available. Oklahoma shoots 75.3% from the free throw line. Don’t give them free points.

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Series History

Oklahoma leads the all-time series 18-10, with the Sooners winning eight of the last nine meetings. The last meeting came on January 17, 2024, when Oklahoma — still a Big 12 member — won 77-63 in Norman. The series dates back to December 22, 20005, when WVU knocked off No. 7 Oklahoma 92-68 in the O’Reilly All-College Classic in Oklahoma City. WVU is 3-2 against the Sooners on neutral courts.

By the Numbers

Category West Virginia Oklahoma Record 20-14 (9-9 Big 12) 20-15 (7-11 SEC) Points Per Game 70.1 82.9 Points Allowed Per Game 65.3 77.1 Field Goal % 44.4% 46.8% 3PT FG % 32.5% 36.4% Free Throw % 68.0% 75.3% Rebounds Per Game 34.8 35.8 Assists Per Game 12.7 14.4 Turnovers Forced Per Game 11.5 10.7 Turnovers Committed Per Game 11.0 9.9 Leading Scorer Honor Huff – 15.9 ppg Nijel Pack – 13.0 ppg Leading Rebounder Chance Moore – 5.7 rpg Mo Wague — 6.7 rpg

Probable Starters

No. Player Position Height Class Stats 1 Jasper Floyd G 6-3 Sr. 7.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg 3 Honor Huff G 5-10 Sr. 15.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg 52 Treysen Eaglestaff G 6-6 Sr. 9.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg 0 Brenen Lorient F 6-9 Sr. 11.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg 55 Harlan Obioha C 7-0 Sr. 5.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Prediction

Oklahoma is the better team on paper, and the 3.5-point spread in their favor reflects that. But WVU has been the better team in Las Vegas, and this group plays their best basketball when they play free. They’ve done that all week.

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The key is keeping this game in the 60s or low 70s. If it turns into a track meet, Oklahoma wins. If WVU controls the pace and knocks down enough threes to keep the defense honest, this game comes down to the final five minutes.

West Virginia 72, Oklahoma 68

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