‘The vibes are good’: NYC’s limited-edition World Cup jerseys are a hit

New Yorkers, elated over a magical sports season, camped out in huge numbers Friday for $50 World Cup jerseys representing New York City.
The line at the CityStore near City Hall snaked all the way past a federal court building and down Pearl Street. The first person in line, Chris Pichardo, 26, said he’d arrived at 1 a.m.
City officials said the idea for the limited-edition jerseys came from the design-savvy mayor himself. The jerseys are made by a local apparel company and come in three color schemes: black and white; yellow and black; and blue and red.
“They’re stylish, you know?” said Deion Desir, 31, a lifelong New Yorker who lives in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.
The jerseys arrive at a moment of peak hometown pride. “New York City” is emblazoned on the front of each jersey, along with a pigeon and soccer ball resembling the famous Big Apple logo. Dan Kastanis, a spokesperson for the Department of City Administrative Services, which runs the CityStore, said Friday was the busiest morning city officials had ever seen.
By noon, only large sizes were available.
Asked what drew him to the sale, Shaumbe Wright didn’t hesitate.
“I’m a New York fan,” said the 32-year-old, who added that he planned to wear his jersey during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night, when the Knicks have a chance to win their first championship since 1973.
“I prophesied that this is going to be the best summer ever, and it is showing up,” Wright added.
With only 1,500 jerseys available, diehards arrived hauling lawn chairs and even miniature tents. Sales were limited to two per person. By the afternoon one of the jerseys was on eBay for nearly $1,000. City officials said they planned to order more jerseys.
The merchandise is part of a larger effort by Mayor Zohran Mamdani and other officials to drive up excitement for the World Cup. Mamdani has organized free ticket giveaways, organized watch parties and fan events, and extended playing time on soccer fields across the city.
“Jerseys represent more than just the team you support,” Mamdani said in a statement. “They are about pride in where you come from and who you are. With this limited run, we are offering New Yorkers an affordable jersey made for New Yorkers, by New Yorkers.”
World Cup matches began in Mexico on Thursday. New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium will host eight games, including the World Cup final.
Lyn Leverett, a 52-year-old East Village resident, said she was drawn by both the love of soccer and the idea of supporting a local business.
The jerseys were made by Mazzi, an apparel studio in Bed-Stuy. The founders made jerseys in Colombia before immigrating to New York in 1983. During the pandemic, the company pivoted to making medical gowns for the city.
Leverett, who has lived in the city for nearly three decades, said she sensed a shift in a city “not known for its positivity.” She even argued that the Knicks could supplant the Dallas Cowboys as “America’s team” should they win the championship.
“The vibes are good,” she said. “It’s a wonderful time for us in our city.”