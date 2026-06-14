‘The vibes are good’: NYC’s limited-edition World Cup jerseys are a hit

New Yorkers, elated over a magical sports season, camped out in huge numbers Friday for $50 World Cup jerseys representing New York City.

The line at the CityStore near City Hall snaked all the way past a federal court building and down Pearl Street. The first person in line, Chris Pichardo, 26, said he’d arrived at 1 a.m.

City officials said the idea for the limited-edition jerseys came from the design-savvy mayor himself. The jerseys are made by a local apparel company and come in three color schemes: black and white; yellow and black; and blue and red.

“They’re stylish, you know?” said Deion Desir, 31, a lifelong New Yorker who lives in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

The jerseys arrive at a moment of peak hometown pride. “New York City” is emblazoned on the front of each jersey, along with a pigeon and soccer ball resembling the famous Big Apple logo. Dan Kastanis, a spokesperson for the Department of City Administrative Services, which runs the CityStore, said Friday was the busiest morning city officials had ever seen.

By noon, only large sizes were available.

Asked what drew him to the sale, Shaumbe Wright didn’t hesitate.

“I’m a New York fan,” said the 32-year-old, who added that he planned to wear his jersey during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night, when the Knicks have a chance to win their first championship since 1973.

“I prophesied that this is going to be the best summer ever, and it is showing up,” Wright added.