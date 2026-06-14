RAF 10 live results, round-by-round updates for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dillon Danis wrestling card

Uncrowned has RAF 10 live results, match-by-match updates, highlights and start time for the RAF 10: Chimaev vs. Danis wrestling card on Saturday night at the Chaifetz Arena of Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri. Real American Freestyle (RAF) is back with another mix of freestyle wrestling stars and crossover MMA names for an 11-match card, headlined by the RAF debut of former UFC middleweight champion champion Khamzat Chimaev against MMA and RAF veteran Dillon Danis.

Chimaev makes his promotional debut on the RAF mats just one month after losing his UFC belt to Sean Strickland in a shocking upset at UFC 328. Danis has previously competed once before for RAF, losing via 14-4 technical fall at the hands of Colby Covington in March at RAF 7.

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RAF regular Arman Tsarukyan also returns in the night’s co-main event, serving as a promotional welcome party for fellow UFC veteran Tony Ferguson. The card additionally features two championship matches — Lucía Yépez vs. Kendra Ryan for the women’s interim strawweight title and Austin DeSanto defending his bantamweight belt against Reineri Andreu — as well as the RAF debut of UFC featherweight contender Aaron Pico.

RAF 10: Chimaev vs. Danis starts at 8 p.m. ET and airs live on FOX Nation.

Follow all of the action with Uncrowned’s live results, highlights and play-by-play below.

Match card (FOX Nation, 8 p.m. ET)

Catchweight: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dillon Danis

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Middleweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Tony Ferguson

Lightweight: Aaron Pico vs. Lance Palmer

Women’s interim strawweight championship: Lucía Yépez vs. Kendra Ryan

Bantamweight championship: Austin DeSanto vs. Reineri Andreu

Light heavyweight: Hayden Zillmer vs. Rizabek Aitmukhan

Lightweight: Sebastian Rivera vs. Haji Aliyev

Welterweight: Keegan O’Toole vs. Bekzod Abdurakhmonov

Featherweight: Andrew Alirez vs. Jaydin Eierman

Heavyweight: Yonger Bastida vs. Shamil Sharipov

Bantamweight: Arsen Harutyunyan vs. Caleb Smith