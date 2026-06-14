RAF 10 live results, round-by-round updates for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dillon Danis wrestling card

Uncrowned has RAF 10 live results, match-by-match updates, highlights and start time for the RAF 10: Chimaev vs. Danis wrestling card on Saturday night at the Chaifetz Arena of Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri. Real American Freestyle (RAF) is back with another mix of freestyle wrestling stars and crossover MMA names for an 11-match card, headlined by the RAF debut of former UFC middleweight champion champion Khamzat Chimaev against MMA and RAF veteran Dillon Danis.
Chimaev makes his promotional debut on the RAF mats just one month after losing his UFC belt to Sean Strickland in a shocking upset at UFC 328. Danis has previously competed once before for RAF, losing via 14-4 technical fall at the hands of Colby Covington in March at RAF 7.
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RAF regular Arman Tsarukyan also returns in the night’s co-main event, serving as a promotional welcome party for fellow UFC veteran Tony Ferguson. The card additionally features two championship matches — Lucía Yépez vs. Kendra Ryan for the women’s interim strawweight title and Austin DeSanto defending his bantamweight belt against Reineri Andreu — as well as the RAF debut of UFC featherweight contender Aaron Pico.
RAF 10: Chimaev vs. Danis starts at 8 p.m. ET and airs live on FOX Nation.
Follow all of the action with Uncrowned’s live results, highlights and play-by-play below.
Match card (FOX Nation, 8 p.m. ET)
Catchweight: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dillon Danis
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Middleweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Tony Ferguson
Lightweight: Aaron Pico vs. Lance Palmer
Women’s interim strawweight championship: Lucía Yépez vs. Kendra Ryan
Bantamweight championship: Austin DeSanto vs. Reineri Andreu
Light heavyweight: Hayden Zillmer vs. Rizabek Aitmukhan
Lightweight: Sebastian Rivera vs. Haji Aliyev
Welterweight: Keegan O’Toole vs. Bekzod Abdurakhmonov
Featherweight: Andrew Alirez vs. Jaydin Eierman
Heavyweight: Yonger Bastida vs. Shamil Sharipov
Bantamweight: Arsen Harutyunyan vs. Caleb Smith
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Drake Riggs
Arman Tsarukyan is back once again, as RAF’s MVP.
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Drake Riggs
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Drake Riggs
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Drake Riggs
Who thought we’d ever see Khamzat Chimaev and Dillon Danis compete in anything in this universe?
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Drake Riggs
Here’s every match on tap for RAF 10.
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Catchweight: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dillon Danis
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Middleweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Tony Ferguson
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Lightweight: Aaron Pico vs. Lance Palmer
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Women’s interim strawweight championship: Lucía Yépez vs. Kendra Ryan
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Bantamweight championship: Austin DeSanto vs. Reineri Andreu
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Light heavyweight: Hayden Zillmer vs. Rizabek Aitmukhan
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Lightweight: Sebastian Rivera vs. Haji Aliyev
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Welterweight: Keegan O’Toole vs. Bekzod Abdurakhmonov
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Featherweight: Andrew Alirez vs. Jaydin Eierman
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Heavyweight: Yonger Bastida vs. Shamil Sharipov
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Bantamweight: Arsen Harutyunyan vs. Caleb Smith
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Drake Riggs
Real American Freestyle can’t stop, won’t stop at this point, as another intriguing lineup of matches comes our way. Tonight, the action goes down in St. Louis.