Three Firefighters Die as Wildfires Ravage Utah and Colorado

Haggard and teary-eyed firefighters waited for the bodies to arrive on Sunday morning at Grand Junction Regional Airport in southwestern Colorado. They placed black stripes across their badges, symbolizing the loss of three firefighters from the blazes raging on the Utah-Colorado border.

At around 9:30 a.m., a medevac helicopter landed in a stiff wind, and the three bodies, draped in flags, were loaded into two vehicles from the coroner’s office. Some of the firefighters who had come in on the helicopter with the bodies got into the trucks and started to drive.

The firefighters who died were helping to fight the Knowles and Gore wildfires, the U.S. Wildland Fire Service said in a statement. Several agencies have deployed firefighters to western Colorado, where those fires merged with the Snyder fire and have devoured nearly 30,000 acres.

The National Weather Service has designated the area as a particularly dangerous situation, where strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels can trigger extreme fire behavior. “Rapid fire growth is likely,” the agency said in a statement.