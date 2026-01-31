Time, TV, odds, and notes for January 30

Neemias Queta, who was questionable with an illness, is available.

Brown is out because of left hamstring tightness and a right knee contusion. He’s averaging 29.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists this season.

The Celtics will look to avoid back-to-back home losses, though they will be without leading scorer Jaylen Brown when they face the Kings on Friday night.

Boston had one of its worst shooting performances of the season and dropped a 117-106 decision to visiting Atlanta on Wednesday. The Celtics haven’t lost consecutive games at home since Nov. 1 (Houston) and Nov. 3 (Utah).

Sacramento is coming off a 113-111 loss to Philadelphia that extended its losing streak to seven games and dropped the Kings’ road record to 3-21. Sacramento is 0-4 on its six-game road trip.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on Causeway Street and on NBC Sports Boston. Here’s your preview.

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -11.5. O/U: 221.0.

KINGS

Season record: 12-37. vs. spread: 19-30. Over/under: 23-26

Last 10 games: 3-7. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 6-4

CELTICS

Season record: 29-18. vs. spread: 25-22. Over/under: 19-28

Last 10 games: 5-5. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 2-8

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Sacramento 110.5, Boston 116.4

Points allowed per game: Sacramento 120.6, Boston 110.1

Field goal percentage: Sacramento .467, Boston .470

Opponent field goal percentage: Sacramento .491, Boston .448

3-point percentage: Sacramento .350, Boston .367

Opponent 3-point percentage: Sacramento .354, Boston .364

Stat of the day: Wednesday’s setback was Boston’s first double-digit loss since Dec. 11 in Milwaukee.

Notes: Boston center Neemias Queta did not play in Wednesday’s loss to Atlanta because of an illness but is listed as probable for Friday’s game. Quetta is Boston’s leading rebounder (8.0). … Zach LaVine, Sacramento’s leading scorer (19.5 ppg), returned to the lineup Thursday and scored 17 points after missing the past two games due to lower back soreness. … Most of Boston’s problems against Atlanta came around the 3-point arc. The Celtics shot 26.5 percent from 3-point range (9 of 34), and their 34 3-point attempts were eight below their season average. Atlanta doubled Boston’s 3-point output by making 18 shots from beyond the arc. … Boston’s starters were 3 of 19 on 3-point attempts. Brown was 0-for-5 from beyond the arc, and Derrick White was 1-for-5.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @ByEmmaHealy.