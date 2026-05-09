Todd Clement | Dallas Personal Injury & Wrongful Death Lawyer

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With 17 consecutive years of selection as a D Magazine best personal injury lawyer, Todd Clement is a proud member of the D Best Hall of Fame.

Representing victims of serious injuries or wrongful death is more than a job for Clement. “My passion is to help persons and families who have experienced devastating harm due to the fault of another and try to make it better through meaningful financial compensation or influencing change that helps prevent the same tragedy from happening again—hopefully both,” he says.

Clement’s safety mission extends beyond the courtroom. As a preeminent legal expert on the dangers of cellphone use while driving, Clement speaks pro bono for the National Safety Council and at distracted driving summits nationwide. His efforts in this regard have been featured in the Dallas Morning News, the Washington Post, and on NBC Nightly News.

While Clement has received many professional accolades, such as being elected the 2026 president of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association and the 2014 president of the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association along with being honored as a Super Lawyer every year since 2009 and Texas Watch’s 2023 Champion of Justice, his greatest satisfaction comes from the personal representation provided to his clients as reflected in their own words:

“My mother and niece were killed by a distracted driver using a cell phone. Todd worked tirelessly trying to gain some justice for our loss. He was just as concerned that the company make policy changes to prevent another family from having to go through such an accident. We couldn’t have had a better lawyer nor a better man.” – David W.

“Thank you for being my voice and saying it louder, more often, and better that I could have. Thank you for talking to me, not at me. Thank you for listening and investigating my every question. You are a superb attorney and a fine man—not an easy combination to achieve.” – Teresa C.

“I am a confident educated female who has a terrific job and unbelievable family. Then came the day when my world was turned upside down by a driver who had fallen asleep while driving impaired. Fate then brought me to Todd and his terrific team. He gave me great counsel and worked tirelessly to fight on my behalf. Yes, he won my case with phenomenal success, but most importantly, he gave me my confidence back and positioned me to take back my life.” – Debbie L.

“I needed serious legal counsel and called Todd. His legal experience, in conjunction with moral compass, was exactly what I was looking for and delivered the result that I was expecting. His emotional support during a difficult environment has made him a friend for life.” – Eric B.

CLEMENT + SPEER

17855 Dallas Parkway, Suite 155 | Dallas, Texas 75287

972.250.9250 | [email protected]

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