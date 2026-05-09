WTA Rome Day 5 Predictions Including Gauff vs Sierra

Day 5 at the WTA Rome 100 sees a packed slate of matches, with World No. 1s and Major champions all in action. In this article, we focus on four matches, with American World No. 1 Coco Gauff headlining the action. As always, we here at LWOT will be predicting every encounter for you, but who do you think advances to the next round?

WTA Rome Day 5 Predictions

Mirra Andreeva vs Viktorija Golubic

Head-to-head: First meeting

After more than half a year of stagnation and visible emotional frustration on court, Mirra Andreeva has begun to rediscover the form that marked her as one of the most promising young players on tour. A finals run in Madrid and a title in Linz this clay swing highlight that resurgence. Viktorija Golubic comes into this match off a strong win where her experience under pressure proved decisive, but this is likely where her run ends as Andreeva’s current level and shot-making consistency should be too much.

Prediction: Andreeva in 2

Belinda Bencic vs Anna Kalinskaya

Head-to-head: Bencic 4-0 Kalinskaya

After a remarkable start to 2026, Belinda Bencic’s form has slightly dipped due to physical issues and some underwhelming performances. However, this matchup suits her well. Anna Kalinskaya relies heavily on her serve and first-strike tennis, but on clay those advantages are reduced. Bencic has consistently shown she can absorb power and out-execute Kalinskaya from the baseline, and coming off a solid opening win in Rome, she should control this match.

Prediction: Bencic in 2

Qinwen Zheng vs Jelena Ostapenko

Head-to-head: Zheng 3-0 Ostapenko

This matchup features two aggressive baseliners with very different styles. Jelena Ostapenko plays high-risk, all-out attacking tennis, producing winners but also a high volume of unforced errors. Qinwen Zheng, by contrast, is more controlled, choosing her moments to attack and relying on her strong serve while remaining comfortable in longer rallies when needed. Although Zheng is still building rhythm after an injury layoff, her stability and serve-return advantage should help her manage this contest.

Prediction: Zheng in 3

Coco Gauff vs Solana Sierra

Head-to-head: Gauff 1-0 Sierra

Coco Gauff, last year’s Rome finalist, opened her 2026 campaign in the Italian capital with a straight-sets win. However, her serve remains inconsistent after hitting seven double faults in her opener. Despite that concern, this is a matchup where she should be in control. Solana Sierra prefers extended baseline exchanges, using her backhand and consistency to construct points, but Gauff is among the best on tour in playing exactly that style. Expect the American to move into the last 16.

Prediction: Gauff in 2

Main Photo Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports