Top Eric Church Songs – Country Music’s Most Important Artists

Eric Church built his career by doing things his own way. After moving to Nashville from North Carolina, he signed a record deal and released his debut album, Sinners Like Me, in 2006.

That debut album was a massive success that was certified Platinum by the RIAA, peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and launched his career with hits like “How ‘Bout You” and “Guys Like Me”

With that being said, Church’s 2011 Chief album is what catapulted him into superstardom.

Eric Church’s Career

Church is one of country music’s most respected artists with hits like “Springsteen,” “Drink in My Hand,” “Talladega,” “Record Year” and “Hell of a View.”

Who is Eric Church?

Church has become known for his signature sunglasses, long concerts and for having a slight rebellious streak.

He has earned multiple CMA and ACM awards while selling out arenas across the country.

Today, Church is widely regarded as one of the most influential country artists of his generation, with a fan base known simply as the Church Choir, and, boy, are they loyal to the chief.

Church checks in at No. 21 on Taste of Country’s countdown of Country Music’s Most Important Artists. Keep scrolling for our roundup of his best songs.

Criteria: This list of the 25 Most Important Modern Country Artists was curated by Taste of Country staff, who considered hard data (charts, streaming numbers, ticket sales etc. …), perceived influence, awards and recognition and (most important) recent releases. We zoomed in on who is shaping country music with popular releases today.

Artists who’ve not released an album or notched a hit song on airplay or streaming charts in the last three years need to show their influence in other ways. An example is Carrie Underwood, who’s not released a new album in four years but is the most influential voice on America’s most popular singing reality show.

No: 25 Riley Green’s Top Songs | No. 24 Kelsea Ballerini’s Top Songs | No. 23 Tim McGraw’s Top Songs | No. 22 Blake Shelton’s Top Songs | No. 21 Eric Church’s Top Songs | No. 20 June 18 | No. 19 June 19 | No. 18 June 20 | No. 17 June 21 | No. 16 June 22 | No. 15 June 23 | No. 14 June 24 | No. 13 June 25 | No. 12 June 26 | No. 11 June 27 | No. 10 June 28 | No. 9 June 29 | No. 8 June 30 | No. 7 July 1 | No. 6 July 2 | No. 5 July 3 | No. 4 July 4 | No. 3 July 5 | No. 2 July 6 | No. 1 July 7