Apple TV celebrates the season three premiere of world-building drama “Silo”

Apple TV celebrates the upcoming season three premiere of its hit, world-building drama “Silo,” starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson

“Silo” season three makes its global debut on Apple TV Friday, July 3, as Ferguson is joined by Emmy Award winner Graham Yost, and stars Common, Ashley Zukerman, Jessica Henwick and Alexandria Riley for photo call in Los Angeles

On Monday, June 15, Apple TV hosted a photo call for the upcoming third season of “Silo,” its hit, world-building drama created by Emmy Award winner Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, and starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson. Attendees included Ferguson, Yost and series stars Common, Ashley Zukerman, Jessica Henwick and Alexandria Riley. The 10-episode third season of “Silo” will premiere on Apple TV with the first episode on July 3, followed by one new episode every Friday through September 4, 2026.

Based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy, season three of “Silo” reveals an origin story set centuries earlier, while continuing the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances. In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced “cleaning” but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the “Before Times,” journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences.

The ensemble cast returning alongside Ferguson includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite and Clare Perkins. Joining the cast for season three are Zukerman and Henwick, who appeared in the season two finale, along with Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney and Matt Craven, with Colin Hanks set to recur, and Steve Zahn also set to return.

Already renewed for a fourth and final season, “Silo” continues to captivate audiences worldwide, earning praise as “genuinely brilliant,” “immensely satisfying” and “one of the best sci-fi TV shows today.” Catch up on the complete first and second seasons of “Silo,” now streaming globally on Apple TV.

“Silo” is produced by Apple Studios. The series is executive produced by Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Amber Templemore, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user’s favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 843 wins and 3,585 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies “The Studio” and “Ted Lasso,” global cultural phenomenon “Severance,” Apple’s most-viewed drama “Pluribus,” Academy Award Best Picture winner “CODA” and Academy Award winner “F1,” the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

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