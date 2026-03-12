Tornado watch for Upstate counties in South Carolina

BREAKING:Tornado watch: Abbeville, Laurens, Union and Greenwood counties until 1 p.m. TORNADO WATCH:A tornado watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area. The NWS said a tornado watch is usually issued for a duration of four to eight hours. It’s usually issued well in advance of the actual occurrence or severe weather.Track rain and storms on interactive radar Live radar below: A cold front will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and strong storms this morning in the Upstate.Heavy rain and strong winds will be the main threats this morning as a cold front packs a punch. A second line will develop from 6:00 am to 11:00 am this morning and will travel east through the Upstate. This will be the line worth watching for a brief spin-up tornado or strong wind gust. For higher elevations, rain will transition to snow through midday.Rain looks to clear after the lunch hour with temperatures falling. By Friday morning, expect lows to remain in the 30s. A roller-coaster ride is ahead for our temperatures. Highs will reach the 70s again this weekend before a second cold front arrives. By Tuesday lows will plummet to the 20s!****The WYFF News 4 weather team has been independently certified for having the most accurate forecast in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson market for the second year in a row.”Our goal every day, in every forecast is accuracy,” said WYFF 4 President and General Manager Blake Bridges. “Our expert weather team is dedicated to giving viewers a forecast they can trust to be right. We are also the only station in the market with our own 24/7 live radar, Live Super Doppler 4. It’s clear that WYFF News 4 is the weather leader in this market.”The certification comes from WeatheRate, an independent research firm that tracks forecasts from every station in multiple markets across the country.”Everyone knows that forecasting the weather around here is difficult with the Upstate and mountains,” said WeatheRate President Bruce Fixman. “The station that gets the forecast right more than anyone else is Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus and the WYFF News 4 weather team.”****

BREAKING: Tornado watch: Abbeville, Laurens, Union and Greenwood counties until 1 p.m. TORNADO WATCH: A tornado watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area. The NWS said a tornado watch is usually issued for a duration of four to eight hours. It’s usually issued well in advance of the actual occurrence or severe weather. Track rain and storms on interactive radar Live radar below:



A cold front will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and strong storms this morning in the Upstate. Heavy rain and strong winds will be the main threats this morning as a cold front packs a punch. A second line will develop from 6:00 am to 11:00 am this morning and will travel east through the Upstate. This will be the line worth watching for a brief spin-up tornado or strong wind gust. For higher elevations, rain will transition to snow through midday. Rain looks to clear after the lunch hour with temperatures falling. By Friday morning, expect lows to remain in the 30s. A roller-coaster ride is ahead for our temperatures. Highs will reach the 70s again this weekend before a second cold front arrives. By Tuesday lows will plummet to the 20s! **** The WYFF News 4 weather team has been independently certified for having the most accurate forecast in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson market for the second year in a row. “Our goal every day, in every forecast is accuracy,” said WYFF 4 President and General Manager Blake Bridges. “Our expert weather team is dedicated to giving viewers a forecast they can trust to be right. We are also the only station in the market with our own 24/7 live radar, Live Super Doppler 4. It’s clear that WYFF News 4 is the weather leader in this market.” The certification comes from WeatheRate, an independent research firm that tracks forecasts from every station in multiple markets across the country. “Everyone knows that forecasting the weather around here is difficult with the Upstate and mountains,” said WeatheRate President Bruce Fixman. “The station that gets the forecast right more than anyone else is Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus and the WYFF News 4 weather team.” ****