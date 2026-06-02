Uber Technologies (UBER): One of the Elite Jeff Bezos Stocks to Buy

We just covered the Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) ranks 3rd on this list.

Jeff Bezos executed a brilliant private equity play by identifying Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) as a logistics and transportation disrupter during its infancy. In 2011, during Uber’s critical Series B funding round, Bezos personally invested $3 million into the ride-hailing pioneer through Bezos Expeditions, participating alongside prominent venture capital firms like Benchmark. At the time, Uber was a localized, luxury black-car service attempting to scale its smartphone-matching algorithm into new urban markets. His early capital deployment helped bankroll Uber’s explosive domestic and international regulatory expansion. By the time Uber executed its initial public offering in May 2019, Bezos’s initial $3 million placement had multiplied into an equity stake valued at several hundred million dollars.

Uber Technologies (UBER) – Among the 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now for a $1 Million Portfolio

In the Q1 2026 earnings, the revenue for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) climbed 14% year-over-year to $13.2 billion, while gross bookings surged 25% to $53.7 billion, driven by balanced volume growth across both its Mobility and Delivery segments. The firm reported a GAAP net income of $263 million for the first quarter of 2026. This represents a significant year-over-year decrease from the $1.776 billion recorded in Q1 2025, largely due to a $1.5 billion pre-tax net headwind from the revaluation of the company’s equity investments. Uber’s audience engagement reached historic highs, with Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs) scaled to 199 million globally. Operating margins expanded due to optimized ad-network monetization and precise algorithmic matching efficiencies.

While we acknowledge the potential of UBER as an investment, we believe certain AI stocks offer greater upside potential and carry less downside risk. If you’re looking for an extremely undervalued AI stock that also stands to benefit significantly from Trump-era tariffs and the onshoring trend, see our free report on the best short-term AI stock.

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