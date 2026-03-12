UC Davis Aggies vs. UC Santa Barbara Gauchos prediction, pick for Big West Tournament on Wednesday 3/11/26

Dan Johnson takes you through his preview, prediction, and pick for tonight’s college basketball game between the UC Davis Aggies and the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos.

UC Santa Barbara and UC Davis arrive in Henderson with the same 18-13 overall record and the same 11-9 Big West mark, but they do not arrive with the same late-season feel. UCSB has dropped four of its last five, and every loss in that stretch has reinforced how thin the margin has become: overtime losses to CSUN and Hawaii, a four-point loss at UC Irvine, and a one-point home loss to UC San Diego at the buzzer. UC Davis is only 2-3 in its last five, but the Aggies’ recent games have had more offensive force behind them, with 92 at Fullerton, 78 at Riverside, 76 in an overtime win at Long Beach State, and 79 in overtime at Irvine Below is my preview, prediction, and pick for tonight’s college basketball game between the UC Davis Aggies and the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos.

Over the last five, UCSB is scoring 70.2 points per game after living at 77.7 for the season, and the offense has cooled to 41.5% from the field with 15.2 turnovers per game. That slippage has shown up in painful ways. The Gauchos scored 61 against CSUN despite 40 three-point attempts, scored 60 at Irvine while committing 18 turnovers, and scored 63 against UC San Diego while giving the ball away 17 times. Davis has been looser defensively over the same stretch, allowing 78.4 per game in its last five, but the Aggies are still scoring 77.6 in that run and have kept the offensive structure more intact, averaging 14.6 assists against just 11.8 turnovers. Even when the shotmaking has been uneven, Davis has kept manufacturing possessions and free throws, which is a healthier trait for an underdog than UCSB’s recent reliance on surviving late.

That current-version edge carries into the player layer. Aidan Mahaney (G) is still the Gauchos’ headliner, and his last five tell the story of a star trying to hold the attack together: 19, 16, 21, 12, and 10 points. Colin Smith (F) has also been steady at 14.8 points per game over that span, and CJ Shaw (G) remains a dangerous secondary scorer even with the volatility. The big boost is Miro Little (G), who returned in the finale and posted 10 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in 34 minutes, because UCSB badly needed another organizer. But Davis’s guards have been the hotter recent engine. Marcus Wilson (G) has averaged 15.0 points over the last five and just hung 30 on Long Beach State after dropping 25 on Hawai’i. Connor Sevilla (G) remains a spacing and late-game weapon at 41.0% from three and 90.0% from the line for the season, while Brayden Fagbemi (G) and Niko Rocak (F/C) keep giving Davis the connective tissue and defensive activity that travel in tournament settings. Even with Nils Cooper (F) uncertain, the Aggies’ recent backcourt shape still looks more stable than UCSB’s.

UCSB vs. UC Davis pick, best bet

Davis has won six straight in the series and took both meetings this season, 93-86 and 85-75. The important part is not just that the Aggies won, but how repeatable the winning scripts looked. In the first game, UCSB shot 54.7% from the floor and 50.0% from three and still lost because Davis made 13 threes, erased a huge deficit, and went 20-of-24 at the line. In the second, UCSB won the offensive-rebounding battle 14-7 and still lost by 10 because Davis turned the game into a free-throw and turnover contest, going 23-of-26 at the stripe and winning points off turnovers 20-10. That maps directly onto what these teams look like now. UCSB’s recent losses have come with turnover stress and half-court stagnation. Davis’s recent wins and close losses have come with enough guard pressure, enough whistle pressure, and enough shot creation to stay live.

Little’s return gives Santa Barbara a real path to looking more like itself again, and the Gaucho cover script is clear enough: cleaner ball security, enough glass control, and Mahaney plus Shaw winning the late-possession scoring battle. But the more recent version of this matchup still points the other way. UCSB has not been playing like a team I want to trust as a neutral-court favorite above one possession, while Davis has kept showing a better ability to survive chaos, draw fouls, and create offense when structure breaks down. I’m on UC Davis +4.5 (-108), playable to +3.5. The way it dies is UCSB finally getting the clean game it has been chasing and turning Little’s return into real offensive order, but the stronger read is still that Davis drags this back into another tight finish.

Final score: UC Davis 75, UC Santa Barbara 73.

Best bet: UC Davis +4.5 vs. UCSB

