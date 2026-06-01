UCLA softball vs Texas Tech today: How to watch, stream WCWS live

Updated May 31, 2026, 6:01 p.m. CT
Megan Grant and the UCLA Bruins face NiJaree Canady and the Texas Tech Red Raiders in an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series elimination game Sunday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.
The Bruins (53-9) are coming off an 11-0 run-rule win over Arkansas in five innings on Friday, while the Red Raiders (57-8) lost 2-1 to Tennessee in nine innings Saturday.
Here’s how to watch the Bruins-Red Raiders game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:
What time is the UCLA vs Texas Tech softball Women’s College World Series game on TV?
- Date: Sunday, May 31
- Time: 6 p.m. CT
The Texas Tech Red Raiders and UCLA Bruins will play in a 2026 Women’s College World Series elimination game on Sunday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.
What channel is the UCLA softball vs Texas Tech WCWS game on? Where to watch Bruins-Red Raiders
When is the Women’s College World Series? What is the 2026 WCWS schedule?
The 2026 Women’s College World Series gets under way with four games at Devon Park in OKC on Thursday, May 28.
Here’s the full schedule for the 2026 Women’s College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City:
All times Central
Thursday, May 28
Friday, May 29
Saturday, May 30
Sunday, May 31
- Game 9: Texas vs. Nebraska, 2 p.m., ABC (Fubo)
- Game 10: UCLA vs. Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN (Fubo)
Monday, June 1
- Game 11: Tennessee vs. Game 9 winner, 11 a.m., ESPN (Fubo)
- Game 12 (if necessary): Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (Fubo)
- Game 13: Alabama vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (Fubo)
- Game 14 (if necessary): Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (Fubo)
Tuesday, June 2
Wednesday, June 3
- WCWS finals Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m., ESPN (Fubo)
Thursday, June 4
- WCWS finals Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m., ESPN (Fubo)
Friday, June 5 (if necessary)
- WCWS finals Game 3: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m., ESPN (Fubo)
Jeff Patterson is the sports editor for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Jeff? He can be reached at jpatterson@oklahoman.com or on X/Twitter at @jeffpattOKC. Support Jeff’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing adigital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.