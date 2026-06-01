UCLA softball vs Texas Tech today: How to watch, stream WCWS live

Updated May 31, 2026, 6:01 p.m. CT

Megan Grant and the UCLA Bruins face NiJaree Canady and the Texas Tech Red Raiders in an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series elimination game Sunday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

The Bruins (53-9) are coming off an 11-0 run-rule win over Arkansas in five innings on Friday, while the Red Raiders (57-8) lost 2-1 to Tennessee in nine innings Saturday.

Here’s how to watch the Bruins-Red Raiders game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

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What time is the UCLA vs Texas Tech softball Women’s College World Series game on TV?

Date: Sunday, May 31

Sunday, May 31 Time: 6 p.m. CT

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and UCLA Bruins will play in a 2026 Women’s College World Series elimination game on Sunday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

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When is the Women’s College World Series? What is the 2026 WCWS schedule?

The 2026 Women’s College World Series gets under way with four games at Devon Park in OKC on Thursday, May 28.

Here’s the full schedule for the 2026 Women’s College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City:

All times Central

Thursday, May 28

Friday, May 29

Saturday, May 30

Sunday, May 31

Game 9: Texas vs. Nebraska, 2 p.m., ABC (Fubo)

Texas vs. Nebraska, 2 p.m., ABC (Fubo) Game 10: UCLA vs. Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN (Fubo)

Monday, June 1

Game 11: Tennessee vs. Game 9 winner, 11 a.m., ESPN (Fubo)

Tennessee vs. Game 9 winner, 11 a.m., ESPN (Fubo) Game 12 (if necessary): Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (Fubo)

Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (Fubo) Game 13: Alabama vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (Fubo)

Alabama vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (Fubo) Game 14 (if necessary): Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (Fubo)

Tuesday, June 2

Wednesday, June 3

WCWS finals Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m., ESPN (Fubo)

Thursday, June 4

WCWS finals Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m., ESPN (Fubo)

Friday, June 5 (if necessary)

WCWS finals Game 3: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m., ESPN (Fubo)